Next Week At A Glance – 21-25 Jul 2025

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-The main economic event for the week, June’s jobless rate, unexpectedly rose to 4.3%, and thus proved to be quite the market-moving event. The ASX200 rallied some 77pts on the day, boosted by growing expectations of an August rate cut, with Capital Economics and Goldman Sachs forecasting either a -25bps or -50bps cut due to subdued wage and inflation data.

-A strong lead from US markets is boosting the ASX again on Friday and pointing to a rise of almost 1.5% (to a fresh all-time record high) over the last week, with all sectors joining the rally except consumer staples.

-Information Technology rallied almost 5% as the Nasdaq recorded its tenth successive record high on Thursday. US markets have looked through a slightly hotter June CPI reading and ongoing rhetoric from Trump around Fed Chairman Powell. Trump wants lower rates, and the Fed until now hasn’t budged.

-Despite pharmaceutical tariff threats, the Healthcare sector rallied over 4%, led by the bulwark CSL, which traded up some 10% on the week, possibly buoyed by brokers UBS and Morgans reinforcing Buy ratings and attractive target prices above $300 this week. Media reports also leaned into the possibility of strategic cost-cutting for the biotech.

-Real Estate, Energy, and Communication Services joined the rally, up over 2%, while Materials and Financials gained 0.8% and 1%, respectively. The debate around who is buying Australia’s banks rumbled on this week, with Jarden and Macquarie pointing the finger at foreign institutions, as retail investors continued to sell in the latest June shareholder update.

-As the end of July approaches, a suite of quarterly updates will be announced next week in Australia, ahead of August’s reporting season, with US earnings season moving into full swing. Alphabet reports on July 23 and Microsoft on July 30. As TSMC and ASML results demonstrated this week, the AI mega-spending trend is showing no signs of slowing, and US bank earnings failed to disappoint, excluding Wells Fargo, although much was already priced in.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-National Storage REIT ((NSR)) looks to be styming the Kirsch bid for Abacus Storage King ((ASK)) with a blocking stake.

-RACQ has employed Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is sell its bank with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) touted as the likely buyer.

-Pacific Equity Partners’ bid for Johns Lyng Group ((JLG)) has received support and could trigger more transactions in the sector.

-nib Holdings’ ((NHF)) sale of its travel insurance business for estimated $200m has received interest from numerous bidders such as Zurich, Allianz and Hollard.

-Glencore continues to consider the divestment of its coal assets despite weak coal prices.

-Imugene ((IMU)) is expected to announce an equity raise for $35m.

-Betashares’ ($3bn in FUM) managed account product is merging with InvestSense ($5bn in FUM) to form a new subsidiary in managed accounts, called Trellia Wealth Partners.

-Macquarie Technology’s ((MAQ)) data centre secured a -$240m land option in Sydney for a future 150MW campus build with construction in a few years.

-Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) is boosting hiring for Stan to develop its Premier League streaming service before the August 16 start.

-Humm Group ((HUM)) has delayed due diligence access for Andrew Abercrombie’s $286m bid.

-Droneshield ((DRO)) is investing -$13m in its Sydney site to scale up post major contract wins.

-oOh!media ((OML)) has lost Auckland Transport deal but remains upbeat on the NZ market.

-MLC has joined up with TAL and Challenger ((CGF)) to develop new flexible super products for retirees.

-JSW is finalising a negotiations to take a stake in Coronado Global Resources’ ((CRN)) Curragh coal mine.

-CC Capital’s $3.4bn bid for Insignia Financial ((IFL)) remains on track but delayed.

-BlueScope Steel ((BSL)) has the right of last offer for Whyalla Steelworks.

-Cromwell Property Group ((CMW)) is developing a $201m office building for a Commonwealth Government department.

-Hansen Technologies ((HSN)) has been highlighted as the next ASX de-listing target despite denials from the CEO.

-Endeavour Group ((EDV)) has extended the use technology from spin off parent Woolworths Group ((WOW)) until the end of the decade.

-Heathscope management is proposing a restructure into a not-for-profit company to retain its 37 hospital network and reduce payroll tax payments.

-Newmont Corp’s ((NEM)) CFO Karyn Ovelman announced her unexpected resignation after the announced US$470m stake sales in Greatland Resources ((GCP)) and Discovery Silver.

-Northern Start ((NST sold 50% of Central Tanami to Mount Gibson for $50m

-Betr Entertainment ((BBT)) has launched a scrip bid for PointsBet ((PBH)) valuing the shares at $1.89.

-CC Capital is nearing a binding bid for Insignia Financial ((IFL)).

-PointsBet Holdings ((PBH)) has rejected Betr Entertainment’s ((BBT)) share offer.

-NSW is funding 549 new EV chargers with start-up EVX Australia to supply just over half.

-Medi reports suggest National Australia Bank ((NAB)) board members are meeting to discuss new CEO Andrew Irvine regarding investor concerns at public events recently.

-Crown is in discussions to acquire a 50% stake in Star Entertainment’s ((SGR)) Queens Wharf project from Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

