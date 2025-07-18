Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 July 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM
Our top ten news stories from 10 July 2025 to 17 July 2025.
1 – Rudi’s View: Gold stocks & Miners, DigiCo, Pinnacle & More
Thursday 10 July 2025
(See also FNArena Talks and Ask FNArena further below). By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor Market strategists at Goldman Sachs are preparing their clientele for a different cycle ahead. Don’t worry, if their research is correct, investors still have circa two years to amend current
2 – Strength To ‘AI’ Strength For Pro Medicus
Thursday 10 July 2025
Pro Medicus shares surge on major contract wins and growing AI momentum, reinforcing its position as a high-margin healthcare tech leader against a background of eternal valuation debate
3 – Aurelia Metals’ Shift To Copper Excites
Friday 11 July 2025
The current share price for Aurelia Metals represents “compelling value” according to new research by Shaw and Partners as the company transitions to a greater focus on copper
4 – The Global Impact Of Trump’s Copper Tariff
Monday 14 July 2025
What impact will a 50% US copper tariff have on copper prices and Australian copper producers?
5 – Treasure Chest: CSL Not A One-Trick Pony
Monday 14 July 2025
FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is on CSL
6 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 11 July 2025
Friday 11 July 2025
Our top ten news stories from 03 July 2025 to 10 July 2025
7 – Uranium Week: Sprott Bump No More
Tuesday 15 July 2025
As a seasonally soft period approaches and Sprotts’ buying finishes, sellers were back aggressively in the U308 spot market
8 – In Brief: Playside Studios, CSL & Lifestyle Communities
Friday 11 July 2025
This week’s In Brief focuses on two stocks with robust upside potential as the adverse news cycle passes with CSL’s US flu vaccine sales signalling resilience
9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 11-07-25
Friday 11 July 2025
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
10 – SRG Global: Building Australia
Thursday 10 July 2025
In just about any infrastructure sector one could name, SRG Global is involved through its many recurring maintenance, engineering and construction contracts, and analysts see nothing but solid growth ahead