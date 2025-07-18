Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 July 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news stories from 10 July 2025 to 17 July 2025.

Our top ten news from 10 July 2025 to 17 July 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Gold stocks & Miners, DigiCo, Pinnacle & More

Thursday 10 July 2025

(See also FNArena Talks and Ask FNArena further below). By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor Market strategists at Goldman Sachs are preparing their clientele for a different cycle ahead. Don’t worry, if their research is correct, investors still have circa two years to amend current

2 – Strength To ‘AI’ Strength For Pro Medicus

Thursday 10 July 2025

Pro Medicus shares surge on major contract wins and growing AI momentum, reinforcing its position as a high-margin healthcare tech leader against a background of eternal valuation debate

3 – Aurelia Metals’ Shift To Copper Excites

Friday 11 July 2025

The current share price for Aurelia Metals represents “compelling value” according to new research by Shaw and Partners as the company transitions to a greater focus on copper

4 – The Global Impact Of Trump’s Copper Tariff

Monday 14 July 2025

What impact will a 50% US copper tariff have on copper prices and Australian copper producers?

5 – Treasure Chest: CSL Not A One-Trick Pony

Monday 14 July 2025

FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is on CSL

6 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 11 July 2025

Friday 11 July 2025

Our top ten news stories from 03 July 2025 to 10 July 2025

7 – Uranium Week: Sprott Bump No More

Tuesday 15 July 2025

As a seasonally soft period approaches and Sprotts’ buying finishes, sellers were back aggressively in the U308 spot market

8 – In Brief: Playside Studios, CSL & Lifestyle Communities

Friday 11 July 2025

This week’s In Brief focuses on two stocks with robust upside potential as the adverse news cycle passes with CSL’s US flu vaccine sales signalling resilience

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 11-07-25

Friday 11 July 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – SRG Global: Building Australia

Thursday 10 July 2025

In just about any infrastructure sector one could name, SRG Global is involved through its many recurring maintenance, engineering and construction contracts, and analysts see nothing but solid growth ahead

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 21-25 Jul 2025

12:11 PM - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 July 2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
3
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 18-07-25

10:50 AM - Weekly Reports
4
In Brief: SKS Technologies, Banks & QPM Energy

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: New ASX Record Beckons

9:03 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-06-2025

Jun 27 2025 - Australia
2
Australia’s Digital Infrastructure Opportunity

Jun 23 2025 - Australia
3
Better Times Ahead For Sonic Healthcare?

Jun 20 2025 - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: CBA, Life360, ResMed, Zip & More

Jun 19 2025 - Rudi's View
5
FNArena Visits NextDC’s S3 Data Centre

Jun 19 2025 - Feature Stories
6
Plenty Of Potential For Greatland Resources

Jul 04 2025 - Commodities