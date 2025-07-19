The Market In Numbers – 19 Jul 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 19 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12880.400 1.53% 2.20% 2.20% -1.76% 2.20% All Ordinaries 9006.80 2.11% 2.66% 2.66% 6.96% 2.66% S&P ASX 200 8757.20 2.06% 2.52% 2.52% 7.33% 2.52% S&P ASX 300 8690.60 2.10% 2.55% 2.55% 7.31% 2.55% Communication Services 1888.80 2.31% 1.93% 1.93% 16.06% 1.93% Consumer Discretionary 4224.00 1.53% 1.96% 1.96% 8.00% 1.96% Consumer Staples 12146.50 0.90% 0.23% 0.23% 3.21% 0.23% Energy 8944.90 2.32% 3.11% 3.11% 3.74% 3.11% Financials 9566.40 1.55% 0.39% 0.39% 11.05% 0.39% Health Care 43971.10 4.80% 5.69% 5.69% -2.04% 5.69% Industrials 8435.90 1.89% 1.41% 1.41% 10.33% 1.41% Info Technology 2983.00 5.19% 2.83% 2.83% 8.83% 2.83% Materials 16796.00 1.31% 5.91% 5.91% 4.16% 5.91% Real Estate 3997.90 2.75% 2.55% 2.55% 6.29% 2.55% Utilities 9721.10 1.38% 6.34% 6.34% 7.62% 6.34% A-REITs 1843.00 2.84% 2.91% 2.91% 7.25% 2.91% All Technology Index 4207.80 4.14% 4.05% 4.05% 10.57% 4.05% Banks 4037.30 1.09% 0.37% 0.37% 11.95% 0.37% Gold Index 11145.90 1.27% -3.56% -3.56% 32.32% -3.56% Metals & Mining 5549.30 1.70% 6.29% 6.29% 5.59% 6.29%

The World

Index 19 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 8992.12 0.57% 2.64% 2.64% 10.02% 2.64% DAX30 24289.51 0.14% 1.59% 1.59% 22.00% 1.59% Hang Seng 24825.66 2.84% 3.13% 3.13% 23.76% 3.13% Nikkei 225 39819.11 0.63% -1.65% -1.65% -0.19% -1.65% DJIA 44342.19 -0.07% 0.56% 0.56% 4.23% 0.56% S&P500 6296.79 0.59% 1.48% 1.48% 7.06% 1.48% Nasdaq Comp 20895.66 1.51% 2.58% 2.58% 8.21% 2.58%

Metals & Minerals

Index 19 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3345.30 0.36% 1.30% 1.30% 27.36% 1.30% Silver (oz) 38.43 2.12% 6.14% 6.14% 27.14% 6.14% Copper (lb) 5.4993 -2.20% 7.92% 7.92% 34.24% 7.92% Aluminium (lb) 1.1743 -0.81% -0.42% -0.42% 2.73% -0.42% Nickel (lb) 6.7151 -1.99% -1.53% -1.53% -6.02% -1.53% Zinc (lb) 1.2433 -1.50% -1.52% -1.52% -7.99% -1.52% Uranium (lb) weekly 72.00 -5.26% -8.46% -8.46% 0.00% -8.46% Iron Ore (t) 97.18 0.43% 2.85% 2.85% -6.41% 2.85%

Energy

Index 19 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 67.62 1.11% 3.21% 3.21% -2.68% 3.21% Brent Crude 69.62 1.12% 4.22% 4.22% -4.05% 4.22%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

