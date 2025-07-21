ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 21 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.460 17.95% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.060 11.85% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% XYZ – BLOCK INC 122.000 11.18% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.930 -5.76% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.330 11.00% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 21.820 -5.25% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.030 10.75% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.620 -4.62% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.690 9.74% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.310 -4.15% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.600 9.09% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.420 -3.97% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.400 8.11% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.300 -3.80% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.660 6.71% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.560 -3.70% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 5.56% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 33.070 -3.61% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.760 4.53% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 18.880 -3.58% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.020 4.50% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.650 -3.44% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.010 4.15% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.000 -3.29% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.260 4.15% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 7.640 -3.17% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.080 4.11% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.070 -3.15% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.780 4.09% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.720 -3.14% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.420 4.05% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 9.860 -3.14% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.250 3.69% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 20.460 -3.13% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.130 3.33% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.040 -3.12% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.900 3.26% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.630 -3.08%

