Infosys and Telstra International Collaborate to Advance Technology Leadership

PR NewsWire | Jul 21 2025

Extended global collaboration aims to optimize operations, drive efficiency, and unlock new go-to-market opportunities

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the expansion of its existing collaboration with Telstra , Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology company. Infosys will be the strategic partner for Telstra International , the global arm of Telstra, to advance technology leadership, drive innovation and support Telstra’s new Connected Future 30 strategy by dynamically responding to customers’ evolving needs.

The collaboration will also drive efficiency while accelerating Telstra International’s strategy of streamlining operations and delivering solutions which add value to customers. Infosys will deploy an AI-first approach to modernize and streamline essential systems for Telstra International, which will enhance connectivity, drive business growth, and accelerate the adoption of AI.

"Our expanded collaboration with Infosys is pivotal to delivering greater value for our customers and shareholders as we evolve into a software-centric, AI-first connectivity company," said Chris Ellis, Head of IT, Software Engineering & IT, Product & Technology at Telstra. "It strengthens our focus on world-class product engineering and software excellence—modernizing and accelerating how we deliver, scale, and evolve digital experiences."

Roary Stasko, CEO, Telstra International, said, "We are strengthening our core connectivity capabilities and accelerating transformation across the entire value chain for our customers. As we double down on connectivity, this collaboration with Infosys will enable us to deliver more intelligent and responsive services, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of technological change while consistently delivering exceptional customer experiences."

Raja Shah, EVP and Industry Head, Global Markets, Infosys, said, "In today’s rapidly evolving telecom landscape, agility and efficiency are paramount. Infosys is delighted to support Telstra International in its transformation journey, leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of Infosys. This collaboration further underscores our commitment to deliver new-age enterprise solutions that will help Telstra International accelerate innovation and drive operational resilience."

About Telstra International

Telstra International is a trusted digital infrastructure and connectivity partner in Asia Pacific and the global arm of Telstra, a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage. Telstra International provides secure and resilient connectivity solutions to meet the growing needs of thousands of technology, enterprise, and wholesale customers. Telstra International is built by industry experts that bring deep technical expertise, a long history of operating in Asia Pacific and a passion for partnering with customers to help their business grow. Connecting to points of presence in close to 200 countries and territories, Telstra International’s global network leverages more than 30 cable systems spanning over 400,000 kilometres, with access to 38 cable landing stations and licenses across Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit TelstraInternational.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in more than 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms