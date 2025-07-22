ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 22 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.140
|16.67%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.140
|-12.50%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.750
|12.61%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|6.200
|-6.06%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|4.410
|12.21%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.970
|-5.83%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.190
|11.76%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.130
|-5.75%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.930
|9.33%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|10.300
|-4.36%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.400
|8.60%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.220
|-4.35%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.660
|8.13%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|32.260
|-3.76%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.130
|8.12%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.180
|-3.36%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.420
|7.56%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.250
|-3.19%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|4.190
|7.16%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|172.420
|-3.06%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.490
|6.52%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.330
|-2.94%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.170
|6.25%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|37.220
|-2.69%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.880
|5.62%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.560
|-2.20%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.400
|5.26%
|CNU – CHORUS LIMITED
|7.720
|-2.15%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|5.070
|5.19%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|119.440
|-2.10%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|4.070
|5.17%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|12.220
|-2.08%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|5.220
|5.03%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|7.420
|-1.98%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.740
|4.98%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|3.500
|-1.96%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.860
|4.89%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|5.030
|-1.95%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.860
|4.76%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|10.310
|-1.81%
