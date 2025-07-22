ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 22 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 16.67% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -12.50% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.750 12.61% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.200 -6.06% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.410 12.21% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.970 -5.83% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.190 11.76% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.130 -5.75% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.930 9.33% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 10.300 -4.36% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.400 8.60% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.660 8.13% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 32.260 -3.76% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.130 8.12% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.180 -3.36% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.420 7.56% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.250 -3.19% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.190 7.16% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 172.420 -3.06% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.490 6.52% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.330 -2.94% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.170 6.25% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 37.220 -2.69% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.880 5.62% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.560 -2.20% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.400 5.26% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.720 -2.15% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.070 5.19% XYZ – BLOCK INC 119.440 -2.10% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.070 5.17% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 12.220 -2.08% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.220 5.03% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.420 -1.98% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.740 4.98% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.500 -1.96% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.860 4.89% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.030 -1.95% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.860 4.76% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.310 -1.81%

