Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 22, 2025

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

CRD CONRAD ASIA ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $0.77

Wilsons rates ((CRD)) as Overweight (1) -

Conrad Asia Energy finalised a key Gas Sale Agreement with PLN in Indonesia, with Wilsons highlighting the deal paves the way for a strategic sell-down of its Mako asset.

Wilsons rates Conrad Asia Energy Overweight with a price target of $1.52, seeing this as a turning point for the company.

The Mako project is positioned to benefit from strong regional gas demand, but commentary suggests the focus now shifts to financing and farm-down execution.

This report was published on July 18, 2025.

Target price is $1.52 Current Price is $0.77 Difference: $0.75

If CRD meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 97% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.64 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 16.60.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 13.92 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.53.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

EVN EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $7.47

Jarden rates ((EVN)) as Underweight (4) -

Evolution Mining's June quarter update revealed a strong quarter, according to Jarden, with operating metrics meeting both consensus and its own expectations, and the same applies to FY25 guidance.

Cash flow was robust and covered the $62m dividend, with early debt retirement of $145m and a lowering of gearing by -15%, with commentary highlighting around $98m of cash was added to the balance sheet.

Management's FY26 production guidance sits at 710780koz, and copper production at 7080kt, which aligns with FY25 ranges. All-in-sustaining costs of $1170$1880/oz are higher than FY25, while capex guidance declines by -$200m on FY25.

Target price slips to $6.18 from $6.32. No change to Underweight rating. The analyst tweaks EPS estimates.

This report was published on July 16, 2025.

Target price is $6.18 Current Price is $7.47 Difference: minus $1.29 (current price is over target).

If EVN meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $6.87, suggesting downside of -9.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 19.00 cents and EPS of 42.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 51.4, implying annual growth of 133.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 21.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 21.00 cents and EPS of 57.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.92. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 66.4, implying annual growth of 29.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.5.

Market Sentiment: -0.7

GMD GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $3.87

Moelis rates ((GMD)) as Hold (3) -

Genesis Minerals latest quarterly update flagged production of 61.5koz gold, broadly in line with expectations, but Moelis counters cost pressures and third-party ore purchases cloud the outlook.

Moelis notes the miners net mine cashflow fell short at $95m versus its own $155m estimate, while FY26 guidance will only be clarified later this year.

The broker sees the company transitioning beyond its original growth strategy, but investors face an extended wait for clarity on medium-term plans.

Despite a retrace in the share price from its highs, Moelis maintains a Hold rating with a trimmed target price of $4.35 (from $4.50)

This report was published on July 18, 2025.

Target price is $4.35 Current Price is $3.87 Difference: $0.48

If GMD meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.55, suggesting upside of 11.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 19.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.6, implying annual growth of 153.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.9.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 32.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 32.7, implying annual growth of 66.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

