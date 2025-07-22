JOHNSON CONTROLS EXPANDS YORK® YVAM AIR-COOLED MAGNETIC BEARING CHILLER TO AUSTRALIA TO MEET GROWING DATA CENTRE DEMAND

PR NewsWire | Jul 22 2025

SYDNEY, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, safe, healthy and sustainable buildings, has expanded availability of its industry-leading YORK® YVAM air-cooled magnetic bearing chillers to Australia, addressing the surging demand for efficient and sustainable cooling solutions for both hyperscale and colocation data centres.

"Australia is experiencing significant growth in demand for data centres, driven by the rising need for data storage and management, and the rapid adoption of AI and cloud services. To meet these evolving demands, data centre operators are increasingly seeking advanced cooling technologies that maximize efficiency and minimize resource consumption, even when operating in high temperatures," said Craig Buettel, General Manager, Pacific, Johnson Controls. "The YORK YVAM chiller is designed to address these challenges, offering unmatched energy savings, zero on-site water usage, and operational flexibility – making it an ideal choice for Australia’s dynamic data centre landscape."

The YORK YVAM chiller operates effectively in ambient conditions ranging from -29°C to +55°C. Its ability to deliver chilled water temperatures between +15°C and +32°C ensures seamless compatibility with various cooling technologies, including cold air aisles, direct liquid cooling, and immersion cooling.

It enables up to 20% reduction in chiller contribution to Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) relative to conventional magnetic bearing designs. In addition, optimized for the usage of R-1234ze, the ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant, YVAM helps data centres enhance operational energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, and support the country’s broader sustainability objectives.

The YORK YVAM chiller offers the following advantages:

Achieves the best real-world energy performances with lubrication-free magnetic bearing technology engineered with widest operating envelope.

Meets water conservation and industry-leading Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) targets with zero on-site water use.

Delivers ultra-high cooling efficiency operation for high density and AI applications with Leaving Chilled Water Temperature (LCHWT) up to 32°C.

Reaches low noise output of 65 dBA at 10 meters, which is significantly quieter than traditional air-cooled chillers – ideal for urban environments.

Resumes full load operation within three minutes after a power interruption via Quick Start technology.

Provides free cooling without need of extra free cooling coil via unique Inverted Temperature Operation.

Enhances access and serviceability through a simple, flexible platform.

As the region sees a surge in investments in digital infrastructure, Johnson Controls is committed to delivering innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions tailored to Australia’s unique operational challenges. "The YVAM chiller’s advanced design and efficiency will greatly enhance data centre thermal management in Australia," added Buettel. "With a strong track record in North America, Europe, and Middle East, we are now bringing this next generation technology to Australia to help data centres scale efficiently and sustainably."

Johnson Controls offers a comprehensive portfolio of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers, air handling units, fire safety solutions, building automation, and digitally connected services, ensuring end-to-end support for hyperscale and colocation data centres. In June 2024, Johnson Controls launched a dedicated Global Data Centre Solutions organization to address the industry’s rapid growth. Since then, the company has boosted capacity in key regions to meet market demand and reduce lead times. This specialized organization allows Johnson Controls to provide consistent, high-quality, centralized solutions across the globe, while also adapting to the unique needs of North America, EMEA and APAC, ensuring smooth and reliable support for data centre operators worldwide.

Johnson Controls proudly celebrates its 140th anniversary in 2025, marking a legacy of innovation and leadership in smart, safe, healthy, and sustainable solutions. The company continues to redefine building performance, driving the next era for commercial buildings, transforming industries, and powering its customers’ missions.

Visit the Johnson Controls website to learn more about the YORK® YVAM air-cooled magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centres, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms