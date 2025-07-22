Renewed Momentum For CSL Shares

Technicals | Jul 22 2025

This story features CSL LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CSL

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities suggests CSL shares have found a bottom and seem destined for $300-plus yet again.

By Michael Gable

In our report last week, we identified an imminent upside break in the S&P/ASX200 Index, which did result in the index going on to make new highs. We gave back some of those gains yesterday, but the US markets continue their melt-up.

This means we still hold the view that, technically, the market is still in an uptrend. Under the surface, however, we have been talking more in recent reports about commodities bottoming out and making some positive moves.

This makes sense because as the rally broadens out and rate cuts come into play, you would expect movement into “value” stocks and small caps.

Resource stocks tend to represent value, although there are also other reasons why they would be going up.

We have been looking at gold, silver, lithium, uranium, etc. This rotation into commodities, from our perspective, continues to take form.

We are also observing a movement back into the health care sector.

Today, we offer a technical view on CSL ((CSL)).

CSL shares have essentially traded sideways for the past five years. In the short-term, CSL has bottomed out near the lows of this sideways range and is starting to turn higher again.

CSL is a buy here for those happy to run a stop back near $230. We expect a recovery back up to levels over $300 before we reassess.

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).



