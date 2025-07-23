ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 23 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.180 6.53% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.320 -15.13% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.620 6.42% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.250 -11.26% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.210 6.19% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.860 -8.04% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.930 5.68% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.240 -7.69% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 41.790 5.13% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.780 4.85% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.910 -6.68% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.390 4.82% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.930 -4.12% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.780 4.51% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.730 -4.11% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.470 4.44% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.580 -3.50% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.380 4.29% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.680 -3.25% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.390 4.05% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.320 -3.03% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.290 4.03% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.830 -2.66% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.510 3.96% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.930 -2.61% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.310 3.93% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.390 -2.29% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.800 3.90% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.800 -2.17% REH – REECE LIMITED 13.570 3.75% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.460 -1.97% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.200 3.70% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.820 -1.80% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 20.600 3.62% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 1.650 -1.79% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.160 3.35% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.660 -1.78% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.770 3.29% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.690 -1.74%

