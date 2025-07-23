NovaSource Power Services Named O&M Partner for Landmark Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub in Australia

PR NewsWire | Jul 23 2025

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), the world’s largest solar operations and maintenance ("O&M") provider, has been selected by Equis as the long-term O&M partner for the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub ("MREH"), a groundbreaking project set to become one of Australia’s largest batteries and a key driver of the nation’s clean energy transition.

MREH is uniquely positioned at the intersection of Victoria’s critical transmission corridors and capable of supporting three major Renewable Energy Zones: Murray River, Western Victoria, and South Victoria. Developed in partnership between the Victorian government owned SEC, and Equis, when it comes online in late 2025, the project will provide 600 megawatts of capacity and 1.6 gigawatt hours of storage.

Upon completion, MREH will rank among the world’s largest batteries with its 1.6 GWh total capacity. More than just an infrastructure project, MREH represents a key investment in Victoria’s clean energy future, directly supporting the state’s 2035 target of 95% renewable energy generation while setting new benchmarks for large-scale energy storage technology.

"Being chosen by Equis to support this transformative project reflects NovaSource’s global leadership in asset optimization and utility-scale O&M," said Irfan Bharde, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer at NovaSource Power Services.

Ayssar Alsayed, NovaSource’s Country Manager in Australia, added, "We’re proud to bring our expertise in performance engineering, predictive analytics, and system maintenance to ensure the MREH delivers lasting value for Australia’s energy future."

Under the agreement, NovaSource will provide comprehensive O&M services, including 24/7/365 performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, and specialized support for energy systems. These solutions will maximize system uptime, energy yield, and long-term asset performance for the MREH.

This partnership further expands NovaSource’s growing footprint in APAC, reinforcing its role in advancing the region’s renewable energy landscape. By combining cutting-edge digital solutions with deep industry expertise and field services, NovaSource continues to lead the charge in optimizing renewable assets and powering the global energy transition.

About NovaSource Power Services

NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc. ("Clairvest", TSX: CVG) and OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of OMERS, is the world’s largest independent solar operations and maintenance ("O&M") provider, delivering excellence through data-driven strategies, innovative solutions, and a world-class culture of safety, integrity, and quality.

NovaSource’s comprehensive approach to total asset optimization in addition to operations and maintenance includes value engineering, performance analysis, strategic supply chain management, and advanced monitoring systems. The company operates in key global markets and across most U.S. states managing over 30GW of solar power plants. NovaSource’s expertise extends beyond solar and includes battery energy storage systems (BESS), offering a complete suite of services for the evolving renewable energy landscape. For more information about NovaSource Power Services, please visit www.novasourcepower.com or follow @NovaSourcePower on LinkedIn

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2735389/NovaSource_MREH_AU.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2601101/NovaSource_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms