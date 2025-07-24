ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-07-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|15.090
|16.53%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|3.660
|-28.38%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|6.330
|14.88%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.490
|-6.43%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|4.310
|10.23%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.160
|-5.88%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.760
|9.93%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.370
|-5.87%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|0.840
|9.09%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.560
|-5.08%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|16.770
|8.97%
|MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
|213.840
|-5.08%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.260
|8.33%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.730
|-4.88%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.580
|7.95%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.450
|-4.26%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.340
|6.25%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|9.270
|-3.44%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.110
|6.03%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|40.220
|-3.29%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.900
|-3.23%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.200
|5.26%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.760
|-3.09%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|10.650
|5.03%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.910
|-3.05%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|32.100
|4.70%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|8.030
|-2.90%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.130
|4.68%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.100
|-2.78%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.730
|4.60%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|4.930
|-2.76%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|19.000
|4.34%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|7.540
|-2.71%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.500
|4.17%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.630
|-2.42%
|MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED
|0.800
|3.90%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|16.270
|-2.40%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.400
|3.85%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|39.270
|-2.34%
