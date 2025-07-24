Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 24, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 10:06 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A1M ALL AMI AMP CAR CEN CMM CU6 CVN EBO GNE JHX PLT PMT PNR PPS (3) QOR RRL RXL SIG SKT STK SYR TLX

JHX JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $41.79

Jarden rates ((JHX)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden observes the successful refinancing of James Hardie Industries' debt facilities relating to the completion of the Azek deal and has achieved relatively attractive rates around 5.7% pre-tax with some flexibility.

The analyst estimates post-deal leverage for the company at 3.2 times net debt/EBITDA, with the S&P credit rating report noting covenants set at 4.25 times net debt/EBITDA.

A US$500m buyback is included in Jarden's forecasts based on more than sufficient manufacturing capacity and cost savings targets.

No change to Overweight rating. Target remains at $44.

This report was published on July 22, 2025.

Target price is $44.00 Current Price is $41.79 Difference: $2.21

If JHX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $45.80, suggesting upside of 9.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 165.77 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 225.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 220.35 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 256.6, implying annual growth of 13.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PLT PLENTI GROUP LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $0.95

Wilsons rates ((PLT)) as Overweight (1) -

At first inspection, Wilsons highlights Plenti Group's 1Q26 revenue of $73.3m, a rise of 20% on the prior year, which infers 2Q26 revenue of $76.3m is needed to reach the analyst's 1H26 forecast of $150m.

The estimate is viewed as achievable, with momentum from the National Australia Bank ((NAB)) partnership increasing loan originations.

The broker also points to growth in personal and auto lending, while the Federal government's $2.3bn Cheaper Home Batteries Program should be a further tailwind for loan origination growth.

Wilsons sees the quarterly update as validation of Plenti's "profitable growth" trajectory. The analyst's earnings forecasts are under review.

This report was published on July 23, 2025.

Target price is $1.32 Current Price is $0.95 Difference: $0.37

If PLT meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY27:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PMT PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.50

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PMT)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Patriot Battery Metals announced a maiden cesium resource within the CV13 open-pit deposit at Shaakichiuwaanaan, now considered the world’s largest pollucite-hosted cesium deposit.

Total contained cesium is 30.5kt cesium oxide Indicated and 40.8kt Inferred. Canaccord Genuity highlights this positions the company as a unique cesium player, offering by-product credit potential alongside its lithium development strategy.

The company remains on track for maiden reserves and a DFS in the September quarter.

Speculative Buy. Target unchanged at 55c.

This report was published on July 22, 2025.

Target price is $0.55 Current Price is $0.50 Difference: $0.05

If PMT meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.65, suggesting upside of 30.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 500.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -7.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.09 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 561.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -11.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

This company reports in CAD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources