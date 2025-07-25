ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-07-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.250 25.00% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.030 -10.09%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.170 6.25% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.130 -7.14%
NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.140 4.60% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.470 -6.00%
IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.570 3.83% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.720 -5.10%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 95.380 3.81% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.000 -4.94%
WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 26.200 3.72% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.380 -4.80%
REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.980 3.50% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.590 -4.79%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.910 3.37% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.110 -4.64%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.090 3.34% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.860 -4.44%
PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 15.560 3.11% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.920 -4.16%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.550 2.99% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 4.730 -4.06%
BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 32.030 2.46% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.720 -4.05%
PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.090 2.41% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.810 -3.72%
LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.710 2.39% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.360 -3.67%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.600 2.38% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.210 -3.44%
GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.920 2.22% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 18.350 -3.42%
PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.780 2.14% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.640 -3.30%
CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 6.390 2.08% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 7.300 -3.18%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.700 1.93% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.940 -3.14%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 3.720 1.64% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.620 -3.13%

