Next Week At A Glance – 28 July-1 Aug 2025

Weekly Reports | 12:13 PM

This story features FORTESCUE LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: FMG

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-While the S&P500 and Nasdaq trekked to daily all-time highs, boosted by the ongoing enthusiasm around the artificial intelligence mega cycle and tariff deals, the ASX200 tripped up and posted a small loss for the week.

-Materials and lithium stocks were the flavour du jour most days as investors sprinted to gain exposure to China-exposed stocks with expectations of fiscal stimulus, including the tried and tested mega infrastructure spend.

This time the government announced it commenced construction on July 19 of the Medog Hydropower Station in Tibet, set to be the world’s largest dam with a capacity of 60,000MW and an estimated cost of US$170bn.

-Materials rose over 2.5% for the week, helped also by a great quarterly from Fortescue ((FMG)).

-Financials, specifically the banks, fell over -4% (finally, the analysts were saying to themselves) with Macquarie Group ((AGM)) sinking almost -6% after its AGM update on Thursday.

-Meanwhile, the Healthcare sector found more love, rising over 2.5%, led by CLS ((CSL)) and ResMed ((RMD)). The sector is now up over 8% for July.

-The RBA Governor downplayed rate cut expectations for August on Thursday, sending the market lower.

Tony Sycamore from IG noted Bullock elected to look through the recent criticism and, in her speech, downplayed the rise in employment, saying it wasn’t a surprise. She also noted monthly inflation data suggest the inflation rate may not fall as fast as forecast in May.

-The RBA Governor’s cautious tone resulted in about -5bps of RBA rate cuts being priced out of the market before year end. Next Wednesday’s 2Q CPI announcement will be important for sentiment and potentially market pricing for August rate cuts.

-Overseas, the US reporting season rolls on as more trade tariff deals are in the offing, with Europe the standout outlier at this stage post the Japan agreement this week.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend!

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Regis Resources ((RRL)) is reviewing acquiring the 70% not owned in Tropicana gold project from its JV partner, AngloGold Ashanti.

-Hostplus and IFM Investors are looking at acquiring Igneo’s $350m stake in Adelaide Airport.

-BHP Group ((BHP)) has sold its stake in a US$1.4bn nickel project in Tanzania as it undertakes cost cutting measures.

-REA Group ((REA)) has been reported as asking real estate agents not to share the fees they pay to the listing’s platform while the ACCC investigation is ongoing.

-Aurizon Holdings’ ((AZJ)) CEO may face increasing pressure to step down due to a falling share price and -$2.39bn write downs on the One Raul acquisition.

-Insignia Financial ((IFL)) warns CC Capital the buyout talks may not result in a deal.

-Brookfield is buying ESR’s 19.9% stake in Cromwell Property group ((CMW)).

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is considering the sale of Paraway Pastoral after 17 years for $2.5bn.

-Bell Potter is leading capital raisings for Elsight ($80m) and Amplia.

-Iperionx ((IPX)) went into a trading halt prior to a potential capital raisings after winning a major US defense contract.

-Carnarvon Energy ((CVN)) is investing $100m in Strike Energy ((STX)).

-Seek ((SEK)) is being sued by Employment Hero over blocked platform access.

-Media reports suggest Fletcher Building ((FBU)) is considering selling its construction division.

-CC Capital looks set to takeover Insignia Financial ((IFL)) for $3.3bn.

-Perpetual’s ((PPT)) wealth unit has received bids from Bain Capital and AZ NGA for around $450m-$500m.

-Champion Iron Ore ((CIA)) has sold 45% of Canada’s Kami project to Nippon and Sojitz for CA$245m to co-develop the mine.

-Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLX)) has been subpoenaed by the SEC over prostate cancer disclosures.

-Healthscope is moving ahead with plans to become a charitable organisation.

-WiseTech Global ((WTC)) announced restructuring plans to apply AI across the business which will result in redundancies.

-PointsBet Holdings ((PBH)) rejects Betr Entertainment ((BBT)) bid and backs Mixi’s $1.20 cash offer to shareholders.

-Lendlease ((LLC)) is set to divest -$2.9bn in mall assets as management winds down retail funds.

-CC Capital will use debt to fund the $3.3bn buyout of MLC.

-Concerns over PNG assets and sovereign ownership risks rise for Adnoc and Carlyle’s $30bn takeover offer for Santos ((STO)).

-A $300m ASX-listed private credit trust roadshow fundraising from Revolution has commenced.

-CoStar envisages the ACCC investigation into REA Group ((REA)) could boost Domain Holdings ((DHG)) market position.

-Wooside Energy ((WDS)) has taken a -US$140m profit impairment after scrapping a major hydrogen project in the US. Costs for decommissioning old oil and gas fields have risen to -US$500m to be booked in 1H2025 earnings.

-Regis Healthcare ((REG)) acquired Rockpool for -$135 bringing forth 600 aged care beds in QLD.

-DroneShield ((DRO)) has won a $5m contract from the ADF to supply portable anti-drone technology.

-Calix ((CLX)) announces a $44.9m ARENA grant to build a zero emission green steel plant.

-Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE)) has appointed a new California distributor.

-Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)) is closing -17 out of 20 psychology units by September as demand flags.

-Macquarie Group’s ((MQG)) CFO Alex Harvey announced his departure at year end after 28 years at the group.

-BP has abandoned plans to invest in a large green hydrogen project in WA as the energy giant moves back to investing in its core oil and gas businesses.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms