Webull Australia Announces Sharesight Integration

Webull’s new integration with Sharesight automatically connects trades across global markets, showing real-time tax and performance information for users

The integration works with a variety of different account types and trading styles

Built with SOC 2 enterprise-level security, sensitive data is kept safe while ensuring seamless functionality

SYDNEY, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd (‘Webull Australia’), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform, has today announced a partnership with Sharesight, the award-winning online portfolio tracker trusted by over 500,000 investors worldwide.

Webull Australia users can now automatically connect their trades across Australian, U.S., Hong Kong, and Chinese financial markets with Sharesight to see real-time information about key performance metrics, dividend payments, franking credits and tax obligations.

Whether trades are made through a personal account, an SMSF, or a company account, the integration is built to handle the needs of active traders and long-term investors managing sophisticated tax obligations.

To mark the launch, Webull users receive an exclusive 33% discount on a 12-month Sharesight premium subscription, only available through the Webull app.

The new feature uses SOC 2-certified security, ensuring that financial data is handled with the highest standards of privacy and protection.

"This partnership is made for investors who are serious about their portfolio. By working with Sharesight, we’re giving Webull users the clarity and control they need to stay on top of both performance and tax; no spreadsheets needed," says Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia.

"Through our collaboration with Webull, we believe this a great opportunity to bring our world-class portfolio and tax reporting tools to more Australian investors. This partnership is about making things simple, clear, and helping people invest with confidence," says Doug Morris, CEO of Sharesight.

Webull’s Sharesight integration will go live on the 25th of July 2025. Investors can learn more by visiting the Webull website or downloading the latest version of the Webull app.

Media contact:

Cognito for Webull

Webull@cognitomedia.com

About Webull Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. is a leading financial services provider, holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). As a trading participant of both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Cboe Australia, and a principal member of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association, Webull ensures the highest standards of service and security. All client funds are securely held in client money trust accounts at an approved Authorized Deposit-taking Institution (ADI), and all Australian shares are CHESS-sponsored.

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

About Sharesight

Sharesight is a powerful portfolio tracking and tax reporting solution trusted by hundreds of thousands of investors worldwide. With automated data imports, performance insights, and tax-ready reporting, Sharesight helps investors and advisors save time and make better decisions. Recognised for its excellence in investment management solutions, including being a finalist in the 2025 Australian Wealth Management Awards in the "Wealth Tech Innovator of the Year" category, Sharesight is utilised by over 500,000 investors across more than 100 countries. The platform offers features such as tracking of over 700,000 global stocks, ETFs, and funds across more than 60 stock exchanges, automated dividend tracking, and detailed tax reporting tools.

