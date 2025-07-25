Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 25 July 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news stories from 17 July 2025 to 24 July 2025.

1 – The Market In Numbers – 19 Jul 2025

Saturday 19 July 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

2 – Australia Has Truly Joined The Data Centre Race

Thursday 17 July 2025

Australia is well and truly catching up on investments into AI supporting data centre infrastructure. Is there also an ambition to become a regional powerhub for this emerging technology megatrend?

3 – Rudi’s View: Aussie Broadband, oOh!media, Paladin Energy, Seek, Xero & More

Thursday 17 July 2025

Update on changes to and revisions of analysts’ Best Ideas and Conviction Calls, as well as Model Portfolio compositions

4 – A Major Low For BHP Shares?

Monday 21 July 2025

The Chartist’s technical analysis suggests shares in BHP Group might have formed a significant low on price charts, now offering support

5 – Uranium Week: Utilities Swing Into Gear

Tuesday 22 July 2025

A decline in the U308 spot price belies interest emerging from utilities in the mid to long-term delivery windows to shore up supply security

6 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 July 2025

Friday 18 July 2025

Our top ten news stories from 10 July 2025 to 17 July 2025

7 – June Quarter: Hub24 Outgrows Netwealth

Friday 18 July 2025

Recent June quarter FY25 updates by fast-growing challenger digital wealth platform providers revealed Hub24 has formally overtaken key competitor Netwealth Group in funds under administration

8 – In Brief: SKS Technologies, Banks & QPM Energy

Friday 18 July 2025

This week’s InBrief tackles big themes, data centre beneficiary SKS, those pesky funds buying banks, and cashing in on peak electricity demand

9 – Rudi’s View: Extreme Bifurcation Ahead Of August

Wednesday 23 July 2025

In this week’s Weekly Insights: -Ask FNArena -Extreme Bifurcation Ahead Of August -For Financial Advisors Ready to Make an Impact

10 – Renewed Momentum For CSL Shares

Tuesday 22 July 2025

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities suggests CSL shares have found a bottom and seem destined for $300-plus yet again

