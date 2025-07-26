The Market In Numbers – 26 Jul 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 26 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12853.460 -0.21% 1.99% 1.99% -1.96% 1.99% All Ordinaries 8934.30 -0.80% 1.84% 1.84% 6.10% 1.84% S&P ASX 200 8666.90 -1.03% 1.46% 1.46% 6.22% 1.46% S&P ASX 300 8606.30 -0.97% 1.56% 1.56% 6.27% 1.56% Communication Services 1859.30 -1.56% 0.34% 0.34% 14.25% 0.34% Consumer Discretionary 4139.10 -2.01% -0.09% -0.09% 5.83% -0.09% Consumer Staples 11966.30 -1.48% -1.26% -1.26% 1.67% -1.26% Energy 9297.50 3.94% 7.17% 7.17% 7.82% 7.17% Financials 9196.50 -3.87% -3.49% -3.49% 6.76% -3.49% Health Care 44891.90 2.09% 7.90% 7.90% 0.01% 7.90% Industrials 8327.80 -1.28% 0.11% 0.11% 8.91% 0.11% Info Technology 2992.50 0.32% 3.16% 3.16% 9.18% 3.16% Materials 17139.10 2.04% 8.08% 8.08% 6.29% 8.08% Real Estate 3953.20 -1.12% 1.40% 1.40% 5.10% 1.40% Utilities 9770.70 0.51% 6.88% 6.88% 8.17% 6.88% A-REITs 1818.20 -1.35% 1.52% 1.52% 5.81% 1.52% All Technology Index 4190.80 -0.40% 3.63% 3.63% 10.13% 3.63% Banks 3862.60 -4.33% -3.98% -3.98% 7.10% -3.98% Gold Index 11067.80 -0.70% -4.24% -4.24% 31.39% -4.24% Metals & Mining 5681.50 2.38% 8.82% 8.82% 8.10% 8.82%

The World

Index 26 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9120.31 1.43% 4.10% 4.10% 11.59% 4.10% DAX30 24217.50 -0.30% 1.29% 1.29% 21.64% 1.29% Hang Seng 25388.35 2.27% 5.47% 5.47% 26.56% 5.47% Nikkei 225 41456.23 4.11% 2.39% 2.39% 3.91% 2.39% DJIA 44901.92 1.26% 1.83% 1.83% 5.54% 1.83% S&P500 6388.64 1.46% 2.96% 2.96% 8.62% 2.96% Nasdaq Comp 21108.32 1.02% 3.63% 3.63% 9.31% 3.63%

Metals & Minerals

Index 26 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3371.25 0.78% 2.09% 2.09% 28.34% 2.09% Silver (oz) 39.34 2.39% 8.67% 8.67% 30.18% 8.67% Copper (lb) 5.8270 5.96% 14.36% 14.36% 42.24% 14.36% Aluminium (lb) 1.2033 2.47% 2.04% 2.04% 5.27% 2.04% Nickel (lb) 6.9555 3.58% 2.00% 2.00% -2.65% 2.00% Zinc (lb) 1.2898 3.74% 2.16% 2.16% -4.55% 2.16% Uranium (lb) weekly 71.00 -1.39% -9.73% -9.73% -1.39% -9.73% Iron Ore (t) 98.58 1.44% 4.33% 4.33% -5.07% 4.33%

Energy

Index 26 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 66.11 -2.23% 0.90% 0.90% -4.85% 0.90% Brent Crude 69.34 -0.40% 3.80% 3.80% -4.44% 3.80%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

