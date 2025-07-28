AESTURA, Korea’s #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Dermocosmetic Brand Launches Exclusively at Sephora Australia

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Premium dermocosmetic brand specialising in sensitive skin launches from August 26th, bringing clinically-proven innovation to Australian skincare market

SYDNEY, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AESTURA, Korea’s #1 dermatologist-recommended dermocosmetic brand for sensitive skin[1], breaks new ground in the Australian skincare market with its exclusive launch at Sephora Australia stores and on Sephora.com.au, beginning August 26th, 2025. This strategic partnership with Sephora Australia answers the growing demand for advanced, science-backed solutions in the dermatologist skincare category.

AESTURA is more than just a skincare brand. It is the culmination of over 40 years of scientific research and dermatological expertise. AESTURA’s specialised sensitive skin solutions are trusted by dermatologists at Korea’s leading medical institutions. The brand has been ranked as the No. 1 cosmetic brand sold in skin clinics for 9 consecutive years[2], and has widespread distribution, reaching 100% of tertiary general hospitals in South Korea[3].

"We are thrilled to introduce AESTURA to our Australian beauty community," says Sheila Dam, Brand General Manager at AESTURA. "Our products and formulas have been trusted by Korean dermatologists and sensitive-skin users alike for decades, and now, with this launch at Sephora Australia, we are excited to share these innovative sensitive-skin solutions to a wider audience."

AESTURA’s innovative skincare harnesses patented Triple-Lipid Technology™, featuring one million ceramide capsules in every bottle engineered to mimic the skin’s natural structure and target the fundamental pillars of skin health: hydration, protection, and restoration.

The ATOBARRIER365 Collection: Hero Products for Sensitive Skin

At the heart of AESTURA’s breakthrough skincare is the ATOBARRIER365 Collection, featuring the viral sensation ATOBARRIER365 Cream. The hero product has become a phenomenon in Korea, with one cream sold every 7 seconds[6] due to its proven ability to strengthen, protect and hydrate the skin.

The ATOBARRIER365 Cream features patented technology with one million capsules packed with ceramides in every bottle[4]. These capsules stay on the skin for up to 18 hours[5], delivering hydration while strengthening, repairing, and protecting the moisture barrier which can be weakened in sensitive skin.

"Sensitive skin often struggles with compromised skin barrier, making it more susceptible to dryness and irritation," says Dr. Richard D. Granstein, an academic dermatologist and Chair of AESTURA’s Derma-Science Advisory Board. Additionally, according to Dr. Y. Claire Chang, board-certified dermatologist at UnionDerm and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital, "For those with sensitive skin, ceramides are crucial. It’s not just about any ceramides, though. Sensitive skin benefits most from specific ceramides that mimic those naturally found in the skin. AESTURA’s innovative capsule technology, used in the ATOBARRIER365 Cream, encapsulates these barrier-boosting ceramides, allowing for deeper penetration to help rebuild and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier. Results reported from a clinical trial of the ATOBARRIER365 Cream demonstrated significantly enhanced skin hydration and improved barrier function."

The complete ATOBARRIER365 Collection includes products formulated to address specific skin concerns like dryness, irritation, and barrier damage while enhancing overall skin health. Each product is designed for daily use, providing a complete routine specifically developed for sensitive skin needs.

Exclusive Launch at Sephora Australia

The exclusive partnership with Sephora Australia underscores both brands’ commitment to offering premium, results-driven skincare solutions. Sephora’s reputation for curating the world’s most coveted beauty brands makes it the ideal retail partner for AESTURA’s Australian debut.

"Sephora Australia is excited to exclusively launch AESTURA, bringing our clients access to Korea’s most trusted dermocosmetic brand," says Mark O’Keefe, Country Manager Sephora ANZ.

"Our clients value effective, results-driven skincare, and AESTURA delivers on this by offering cutting-edge solutions specifically designed for sensitive skin that support barrier health. We look forward to introducing AESTURA to our Sephora community and know that it will be a valuable addition to our assortment."

Market Impact and Availability

The Australian launch comes at a time when consumer interest in K-beauty and dermocosmetic products continues to grow, with Australian consumers increasingly seeking scientifically-backed skincare solutions and prioritising genuine skin health over trend-driven routines. Australia’s harsh environmental factors – from intense UV exposure to dramatic seasonal transitions – demand skincare solutions of exceptional calibre.

AESTURA’s arrival fills a crucial gap in the market for dermatologist-recommended brand that combine Korean innovation with clinical credibility.

Starting August 26th, AESTURA products will be available at all Sephora Australia and New Zealand stores nationwide and through Sephora’s online platform, ensuring accessibility for customers across the country.

About AESTURA

AESTURA is Korea’s #1 dermatologist-recommended dermocosmetic brand, dedicated to developing scientifically-proven skincare solutions that bridge the gap between cosmetics and dermatological care. Founded on the principle of combining advanced research with gentle effectiveness, AESTURA has earned the trust of Korean dermatologists and consumers alike. The brand’s commitment to clinical excellence and innovation has made it a leader in the Korean beauty industry and a sought-after name in global skincare markets.

For more information about AESTURA, visit https://int.aestura.com

