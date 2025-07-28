ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 28 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.370 8.82% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.910 -43.82%
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 7.69% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.210 -16.00%
MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.650 4.84% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.700 -11.92%
MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.910 4.60% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.760 -10.68%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 99.660 4.49% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -10.00%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.850 4.46% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.950 -8.99%
PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 21.470 3.97% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.650 -8.33%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 23.610 3.78% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 -7.69%
OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.860 3.61% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.870 -7.45%
ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.120 3.41% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.520 -7.14%
GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.460 3.36% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.000 -6.72%
SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.970 3.19% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 30.240 -6.44%
CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 41.390 3.17% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.380 -5.00%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 18.740 3.14% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.910 -4.43%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.970 3.12% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.600 -4.41%
BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 33.000 3.03% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.660 -4.17%
ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.380 2.82% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.240 -3.88%
XYZ – BLOCK INC 124.300 2.76% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.290 -3.78%
NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 19.140 2.63% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.290 -2.97%
HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.790 2.60% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.240 -2.96%

