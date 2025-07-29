ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 29 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.670 6.35% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 -9.09%
PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.480 4.35% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.130 -7.14%
CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 6.660 4.06% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.050 -6.39%
AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 4.00% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.510 -5.79%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.270 3.85% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.800 -5.76%
EVT – EVT LIMITED 16.700 3.73% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -5.56%
GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.550 3.66% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.560 -5.45%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.300 3.62% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.350 -5.41%
CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.510 3.30% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.060 -5.07%
WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.680 3.17% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.580 -4.98%
MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.130 3.04% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.830 -4.60%
IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 11.040 2.99% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.020 -4.38%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.690 2.99% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.600 -3.74%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.330 2.85% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 26.930 -3.65%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.080 2.83% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.740 -3.63%
AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.220 2.78% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.720 -3.37%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.070 2.52% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.890 -3.26%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.170 2.36% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.940 -3.09%
IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.300 2.36% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.500 -3.02%
PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 15.920 2.25% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.310 -2.94%

