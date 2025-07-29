Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 29, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

BAP BOE CEH CTM CU6 CXL CXO FPH GDG GLF GLN (2) GT1 GTK HUB IGO ILU IMB KAR (2) LTR MQG NST OFX (2) PDN PLL PLS PLT PMT REG SNL SYA TWE VAU VUL WDS WR1

VAU VAULT MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.38

Jarden rates ((VAU)) as Buy (1) -

Vault Minerals' FY25 sales missed the company's guidance by -1.2% while cost came within, but at the high side of guidance. Strong cash generation put the company in a debt-free balance sheet position.

For FY26, Jarden expects -4% lower production vs FY25 at 365koz, lower than consensus of 375koz. Cost forecast of $2,505/oz is about the consensus of $2,444/oz.

The broker lifted its long-term gold price and also FY25-26 price forecasts. However, this was more than offset by lower production and cost estimates.

Buy. Target cut to 55c from 59c.

This report was published on July 24, 2025.

Target price is $0.55 Current Price is $0.38 Difference: $0.17

If VAU meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 45% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.44.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.04.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VUL VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $3.95

Canaccord Genuity rates ((VUL)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity has revised its outlook for the lithium sector from a conservative to a more positive outlook.

The broker believes demand is much stronger than previously expected, and for the first time since 2022, it expects demand growth to exceed supply growth.

SC6 price forecast lifted by 6% for 2025, 5% for 2026 and 22% for 2027.

In the case of developer/explorer coverage, the broker's target price reduced by an average -5% due to project/financing delays and dilution from capital raising.

Speculative Buy maintained for Vulcan Energy Resources. Target trimmed to $9.75 from $10.00.

This report was published on July 25, 2025.

Target price is $9.75 Current Price is $3.95 Difference: $5.8

If VUL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 147% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 56.43.

Forecast for FY26:

This company reports in EUR. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WDS WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $26.19

Jarden rates ((WDS)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden describes Woodside Energy's June quarter update and FY25 guidance as an overall positive one. Production was in line with the broker's forecast, while sales volume was 2% ahead and revenue was 4% higher.

The FY25 guidance implied an upgrade, but the more impressive one was a lowering of cost guidance, commentary suggests. Additionally, the broker suggests net profit guidance was upgraded based on financial line items.

Target lifted to $25.75 from $25.50 on lower production costs. Overweight maintained.

This report was published on July 23, 2025.

Target price is $25.75 Current Price is $26.19 Difference: minus $0.44 (current price is over target).

If WDS meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $26.42, suggesting upside of 0.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 134.53 cents and EPS of 170.56 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 172.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 137.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 80.41 cents and EPS of 101.44 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 116.6, implying annual growth of -32.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 92.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.5.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WR1 WINSOME RESOURCES LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.18

Canaccord Genuity rates ((WR1)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity has revised its outlook for the lithium sector from a conservative to a more positive outlook.

The broker believes demand is much stronger than previously expected, and for the first time since 2022, it expects demand growth to exceed supply growth.

SC6 price forecast lifted by 6% for 2025, 5% for 2026 and 22% for 2027.

In the case of developer/explorer coverage, the broker's target price reduced by an average -5% due to project/financing delays and dilution from capital raising.

Speculative Buy maintained for Winsome Resources. Target trimmed to $0.75 from $1.20.

This report was published on July 25, 2025.

Target price is $0.75 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $0.57

If WR1 meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 317% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

