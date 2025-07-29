Australian Business Archistar Powers LA Wildfire Rebuild with Groundbreaking AI Technology

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

SYDNEY, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sydney-based property technology company Archistar has officially launched its award-winning eCheck platform in partnership with the City of Los Angeles, LA County and City of Malibu, delivering a cutting-edge AI solution to fast-track rebuilding efforts in the wake of California’s devastating wildfires. This milestone comes on the heels of a strategic partnership with the International Code Council (ICC), reinforcing eCheck’s role as a trusted global solution for modernizing building approvals.



Archistar eCheck is helping to accelerate rebuilding efforts in the wake of the LA wildfires

This landmark collaboration with Los Angeles – unveiled by Governor Gavin Newsom – sees Archistar join forces with LA’s city and county governments to deploy artificial intelligence at scale for the first time in California’s disaster recovery history.

"The current pace of issuing permits locally is not meeting the magnitude of the challenge we face," said Governor Newsom. "To help boost local progress, California is partnering with the tech sector and community leaders to give local governments more tools to rebuild faster and more effectively."

A California First with Global Impact

With thousands of homes and structures lost across Los Angeles, the eCheck platform is enabling homeowners, builders, and architects to pre-validate building designs against local codes before submission – ensuring faster, more accurate, and less error-prone applications.

Using generative AI, computer vision, and machine learning, Archistar’s technology reduces the need for manual assessments, eliminating delays caused by incomplete or non-compliant plans. By automating code compliance, local governments can now process permits with unprecedented speed and confidence.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of California’s wildfire recovery," said Dr. Benjamin Coorey, Founder & CEO of Archistar. "This partnership with Los Angeles demonstrates what’s possible when governments embrace smart technology to serve their communities better. eCheck helps cut through red tape and gets families rebuilding faster — when they need it most."

Transforming Cities Across the Globe

The City of Los Angeles, LA County and City of Malibu now join a network of over 30 global municipalities and local governments using Archistar’s AI solutions to streamline compliance and building approvals. These include Vancouver, Austin, New York, and state departments across Colorado and British Columbia.

Strengthening this global footprint, Archistar recently announced a strategic partnership with the International Code Council (ICC). Through this collaboration, eCheck is now seamlessly integrated with ICC’s Code Connect API®, allowing cities to automate code compliance checks with greater speed, consistency, and trust. The move follows a successful pilot with 11 U.S. jurisdictions and reinforces Archistar’s role as a leader in the next generation of digital permitting.

By embracing innovative tools like eCheck, these governments are creating smarter, more transparent approval systems that deliver better outcomes for residents, planners, and city staff – and help address urgent housing supply and resilience challenges worldwide.

Built in Australia, Built for the World

Headquartered in Sydney, Archistar is a world leader in AI-driven planning and compliance solutions. The company’s eCheck technology is trusted by city governments, planning departments, and property professionals to digitize complex codes, accelerate approvals, and power smarter development.

The LA launch was made possible through the combined efforts of Archistar, Autodesk, Amazon, Steadfast LA, and the LA Rises initiative — showcasing how public and private sectors can collaborate to deliver real-world impact.

www.archistar.ai/echeck

