Cyble Introduces Cost-Effective Support Package to Help Financial Services in Australia Implement ACSC Essential 8

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cyble, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions and a trusted Threat Intelligence Provider in Australia, has unveiled a dedicated support package designed to help Australian financial services organizations—including fintech and SMBs—implement the ACSC Essential 8 controls in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

Endorsed by APRA, the ACSC Essential 8 outlines key cybersecurity strategies to reduce cyber risks. Yet, smaller financial firms often face cost and complexity barriers. Addressing this, Cyble offers a tailored solution that enhances cyber resilience—particularly in areas like Endpoint Security—while minimizing operational strain, making cybersecurity more accessible for fintechs and SMBs.

"At Cyble, we have made a strategic commitment to the Australian market, recognizing its critical role in the Asia-Pacific region’s financial landscape," said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyble. He further added, "Our continued investment in tailored cybersecurity solutions demonstrates our dedication to supporting fintechs, SMBs, and financial institutions across Australia as they navigate increasingly complex threats and regulatory requirements."

The Cyble Essential 8 Support Package maps directly to each of the eight controls, offering:

  1. Real-time vulnerability scans for timely patching of applications (Cyble Offers: Vulnerability Intelligence)
  2. EASM scans to detect OS vulnerabilities and unpatched systems (Cyble Offers: Attack Surface Management)
  3. Identify compromised endpoints and leaked credentials with MFA guidance (Cyble Offers: Dark Web Monitoring)
  4. Monitor leaked credentials and pastes across GitHub, Discord, etc., to limit admin access (Cyble Offers: Data Leak)
  5. Weekly scans of applications to support robust application control (Cyble Offers: Webscan Apps)
  6. Detect leaked scripts or code in cloud buckets to restrict Office macros (Cyble Offers: EASM and Data Leak)
  7. Hardening Assessment Tools to ensure user application hardening (Cyble Offers: EASM and Cloud Security Posture Management)
  8. Monitor cloud buckets for exposed backups and misconfigurations (Cyble Offers: Data Leak)

"At Cyble, we are deeply committed to supporting Australia’s financial services sector through tailored, locally informed cybersecurity solutions," said Dipesh Ranjan, SVP at Cyble. "Our Essential 8 Support Package reflects substantial investment in the Australian market, enabling fintechs and SMBs to access enterprise-grade security aligned with APRA’s standards. We aim to empower organizations of all sizes to build cyber resilience cost-effectively, removing barriers imposed by traditional complexity and cost."

Each component is powered by Cyble’s advanced threat intelligence and digital risk monitoring capabilities, ensuring proactive identification and mitigation of cyber risks before they escalate.

With this initiative, Cyble reaffirms its commitment to supporting Australia’s financial sector in building a cyber-resilient future—one that doesn’t compromise between security and affordability.

About Cyble

Cyble, a leading Threat Intelligence provider in Australia, delivers real-time threat intelligence, digital risk monitoring, and AI-powered cyber defense. With platforms like Cyble Vision, Hawk, TIP, and Titan, it helps organizations reduce risk, anticipate threats, and strengthen cyber resilience across a dynamic digital landscape.

For more information, visit www.cyble.com 

 

