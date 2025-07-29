ResMed’s New Level Of Support

Technicals | 11:00 AM

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities reports buying the dip remains a valid strategy for ResMed shares above new technical support of $40.

By Michael Gable

News flow from the past week includes some trade deals being agreed between the US and Japan and the US and the EU and a lack of negative news flow has kept US markets crawling along to higher levels.

This week, we have Australian CPI on Wednesday to fill the commentary pages and then on Thursday is the latest US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Volatility has been quite low recently, which is why markets have been edging higher, but could we be entering a period of heightened volatility again?

We offer a technical view on ResMed ((RMD)).

We last looked at the RMD chart on 24 June and noted the breakout and that RMD was “a buy here and it could go on to rally to new highs”.

The stock has now pushed above major resistance and is at new highs (circled).

This is a positive sign for the stock and as long as it can hold above $40, it should be able to continue trending higher.

Any dips back towards $40 are a buying opportunity. However, investors need to bear in mind that RMD reports its next set of results on Thursday afternoon (31 July) – US time.

