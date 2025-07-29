The Overnight Report: Tariff Reality Bites

Daily Market Reports | 8:38 AM

European markets turned negative as sentiment following the US trade tariiff deal moved to 'not great' from 'better than expected'.

The Nasdaq edged to a new high, but enthusiasm across the board was weak.

ASX futures are suggesting a soft start as Australia and other countries remain in the US line of sight for blanket 15%-20% tariffs.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8608.00 – 58.00 – 0.67% S&P ASX 200 8697.70 + 30.80 0.36% S&P500 6389.77 + 1.13 0.02% Nasdaq Comp 21178.58 + 70.27 0.33% DJIA 44837.56 – 64.36 – 0.14% S&P500 VIX 15.03 + 0.10 0.67% US 10-year yield 4.42 + 0.03 0.78% USD Index 98.40 + 1.00 1.03% FTSE100 9081.44 – 38.87 – 0.43% DAX30 23970.36 – 247.14 – 1.02%

Australian shares rose on Monday snapping a two-session losing streak with the ASX200 adding 31pts or 0.36% to 8,698. Eight of 11 sectors lifted. Telcos led the gains while banks provided support too.

Miners of uranium & lithium fared worst, weighing on energy and materials sectors.

What happened overnight: NAB Markets Today Research extract

The optimism with which Monday morning’s APAC markets greeted news of the US-EU handshake trade deal limiting tariffs on EU exports to the US to 15% did not receive an extension elsewhere later on. The German DAX index morphed from a 1% APAC day futures market gain into -1% market loss.

Small knee jerk EUR/USD gains on the deal headlines at the start of the APAC day have flipped to a -1.3% loss to leave the single currency as the worse performing of the G10 majors so far this week. Aiding the move has been falling Eurozone benchmark bond yields (on weaker EZ growth concerns) set against a mild bear steepening in the US yield curve.

But it hasn’t taken long for markets to conclude that this relatively good news is still, in absolute terms, bad news as far as the near term (through 2025) implications for Eurozone growth are concerned.

While no one is suggesting the deal might not be consummated, even though there are still plenty of ambiguities to be resolved (e.g. in relation to pharmaceuticals and exactly what the EU can commit to re energy purchases from the US) the deal has been roundly condemned by France while others, including German Chancellor Merz, are playing up the negative consequences for exporters and with that economic growth.

Estimates of +/- 0.25% in terms of the short-term EZ growth hit are currently being bandied around.

Still to play for on the trade tariff front this week are the fate of countries who have not yet had letters (such as Australia) or who have but are in the throes of negotiations (e.g. South Korea, who as of yesterday was offering up a potentially tantalising prospect of building ships in the US). President Trump’s latest suggestion is a 15-20% baseline tariff rate for countries having not done deals by Friday.

President Trump has also been out saying he would shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia to reach a truce with Ukraine, to “about 10 or 12 days from today”, to be announced later today or tomorrow, adding “I’m not interested in talking anymore” with President Putin.

Unless a deal is made, secondary sanctions, like imposing punitive tariffs on countries that buy oil from Russia (of which China and India are the main protagonists), would kick in. These headlines have contributed to WTI and Brent crudes rising by 2.9% and 2.8% respectively.

Hard commodities, copper and iron ore especially, are down sharply on reduced demand concerns.

US equities closed narrowly mixed, the S&P500 virtually unchanged while the NASDAQ is up 0.33% and the Dow -0.14% with very mixed S&P sector performance, notably energy +1.15%, materials -1.44%. IT (0.8%) and consumer discretionary (0.7%) are the other two outperforming sectors, the former in front of the four ‘Mag-7’ reportees later this week.

US Treasuries come into the NY close with a steeper curve, 2-year notes little changed while 10s are up about 2bps and the 30- year up 3bps. The 5-year note auction tailed by a little less than 1bps versus its pre-action yield and the yield is currently just over 1bps up on the day, so straddled by the flat front end and 2bps rise in 10 year yields. There is a $44bn 7-year note sale tonight.

Franklin Templeton: Extract from Chris Galipeau, Senior Market Strategist

-The long-term annualized return for the S&P500 Index (SPX) is about 9% per year. We just witnessed the market generate about three years’ worth of returns over the past three months.

The tape is now slightly overbought (RSI = 74), and we maintain our view that a digestion of this move is likely. Frankly, for new money, I don’t think the risk/reward is great. It was great in April, but that has changed after a 30% vertical move and with earnings at a 24x price multiple.

From an investment perspective, I think it makes sense to wait for a better entry point at the index level. Pullbacks could be viewed as an opportunity to use a dollar-cost averaging approach. Down in the capitalization stack, mid- and small-cap names are more reasonably priced for investment, in my view. I am focusing on quality factors such as FCF%, ROIC, ROE and low net-debt/EBITDA.

-The tape is broad, part one: In the trailing 12 months, the equal-weight version of the SPX is about -1% behind the cap-weighted SPX, which means that the “average stock” is performing much better than people think.

-The tape is broad, part two: On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the equal-weight SPX is about -1% behind the cap-weighted SPX. Similarly, the equal-weight SPX is 2.32% ahead of the Mag 7 stocks this year. Large-cap value stocks are roughly 3% ahead of the Mag 7. A broad market is a strong market, in our view. We believe the broadening is both bullish and likely to continue, as we outlined in our January paper, “Get ready for a broader US equity market.” The “Seven Horsemen” are being joined by the rest of the cavalry.

-The tape is broad, part three: As of this writing, the SPX is up about 8% YTD. At the sector level, industrials are up 16%, information technology, 12%, communication services, 11%, utilities, 11%, financials, 10% and materials, 8%. Bull-market sectors are leading.

-Earnings drive stock prices. Period. When we analyse forward earnings power, we observe forward EPS growth to be much broader than what we have seen over the last four to five years. In that period, EPS growth has been explosive in the Mag 7 complex. These incredible companies have reported an astounding 643% cumulative EPS growth. If you take out the Mag 7, the rest of the SPX has reported 33% cumulative EPS growth. (Source: Bloomberg; analysis by Franklin Templeton Institute.) This explains the alpha generation of large-cap growth stocks and the Mag 7, in particular.

-We remain bullish on Europe and emerging markets (EMs) with improving forward earnings power. Forward cumulative EPS growth in EMs is 29%, in Europe, it is 28%, and in the United States, it is 26%. (Source: FactSet; analysis by Franklin Templeton Institute.) This is the first time in 15 years where EPS power in Europe/EMs is stronger than in the United States. US dollar (USD) weakness is responsible for about 50% of foreign returns in USD.

Corporate news in Australia

-Oaktree has sold GenesisCare’s US clinics for $304m, well below the previous value of $1.5bn post restructuring.

-Imdex ((IMD)) is buying AI geoscience from ESA for -$26m as it moves to grow its digital growth platform.

-Cimic had bid for UGL’s transport unit, generating EBIT of $100m with offers closing on Thursday.

-Ariana Resources launches $10m-$15m ASX IPO underpinned by record gold prices and momentum on the mining sector.

-Stockland ((SGR)) alongside John Boyd is converting Kogarah Golf Club into a $3.5bn logistics hub precinct near Sydney airport.

-China launches US$500m annual baby subsidy to boost births.

-Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management is investing more than $1bn to expand the renewables platform of developer Octopus Australia, a sister company of UK’s Octopus Energy, 23% owned by Origin Energy ((ORG)).

– Westpac ((WBC)), ANZ Bank ))ANZ)) and Bendigo & Adelaide Bank’s ((BEN)) are repaying $60m in refunds to low-income customers.

On the calendar today:

-US June Jolts

-US June Trade Bal

-BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED ((BRL)) Qtr report

-RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED ((RMS)) Qtr report

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 3371.35 – 21.15 – 0.62% Silver (oz) 38.32 – 0.05 – 0.12% Copper (lb) 5.62 – 0.16 – 2.83% Aluminium (lb) 1.20 – 0.00 – 0.05% Nickel (lb) 6.83 – 0.09 – 1.28% Zinc (lb) 1.28 – 0.01 – 0.57% West Texas Crude 66.97 + 1.81 2.78% Brent Crude 69.52 + 1.86 2.75% Iron Ore (t) 98.67 + 0.12 0.12%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 28 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8697.70 0.36% 1.82% 1.82% 6.60%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALC Alcidion Group Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter BAP Bapcor Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Morgans CGF Challenger Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley FMG Fortescue Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS GNC GrainCorp Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter ILU Iluka Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi KAR Karoon Energy Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NST Northern Star Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi QOR Qoria Downgrade to Hold High Risk from Buy High Risk Shaw and Partners WDS Woodside Energy Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett WHC Whitehaven Coal Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi

