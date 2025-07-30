Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 30, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

ADT ADRIATIC METALS PLC

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $5.80

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ADT)) as Hold (3) -

Adriatic’s mined ore in the March quarter fell short of Canaccord Genuity's forecast and was caused by limited access to the tailings storage facility. This resulted in a miss to the broker's AgEq production forecast.

Grades and recoveries were lower, and the broker believes higher spend on people vs mining is not an ideal situation. Cash at the end of the quarter was US$59m vs US$73m estimated by the broker.

FY25 production and mined ore guidance were lowered but the broker's forecasts were already below or on the low end.

Hold. Target price $6.00.

BGL BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.85

Moelis rates ((BGL)) as Hold (3) -

Bellevue Gold announced its June quarter report with gold production of 287kt, which was below Moelis's forecast of 300kt. Cash and gold on hand came in at $152m, below the broker's $177m estimate, with free cash flow of $67m also falling short of expectations at $81m.

The analysts can see the upside potential for the share price when compared to the valuation of $1.05 but remain cautious due to the lack of guidance for FY2 (likely to be provided at the August earnings report) creating significant uncertainty around the year ahead.

Moelis lowers its FY25 earnings (EBITDA) forecast by -7% due to slightly higher assumed capex.

No change to Hold rating. Target unchanged at $1.05.

BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $24.36

Jarden rates ((BSL)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight (3) -

Jarden downgrades BlueScope Steel to Neutral from Overweight due to the share price outperformance and risk to FY26 earnings.

The analyst anticipates BlueScope will achieve slightly better 2H25 earnings before interest and tax, with US spreads at US$405/t against guidance of US$340/t, but upside risks could be constrained by economic uncertainty affecting demand and tariff impacts.

The company retains a strong balance sheet with estimated net cash of $56m and net debt targets of $400m–$800m.

Target price slips to $25 from $25.30.

