ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 01 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.370 9.46% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.090 -18.18%
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.280 7.69% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 -11.76%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 29.860 4.44% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -6.67%
DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.660 4.02% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.280 -5.79%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.670 3.73% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.190 -5.00%
SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 11.020 3.57% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 -4.76%
IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.580 3.39% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.510 -4.56%
CDA – CODAN LIMITED 21.650 3.34% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.430 -4.44%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 10.810 3.25% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.870 -4.44%
FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.320 3.18% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.150 -4.28%
JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.560 2.63% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.430 -4.16%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.800 2.56% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.240 -3.88%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.070 2.42% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.750 -3.85%
GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.920 2.22% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.720 2.20% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.260 -3.83%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.460 2.06% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 -3.70%
AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.630 1.88% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.780 -3.70%
FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.790 1.82% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.890 -3.52%
APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 19.970 1.78% XRO – XERO LIMITED 174.750 -3.45%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.250 1.63% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.900 -3.23%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
The Market In Numbers – 2 Aug 2025

Aug 02 2025 - Australia
2
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-08-25

Aug 01 2025 - Daily Market Reports
3
Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 Aug 2025

Aug 01 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
Execution Remains Key For Mineral Resources

Aug 01 2025 - Commodities
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 1 August 2025

Aug 01 2025 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
The Market In Numbers – 19 Jul 2025

Jul 19 2025 - Australia
2
Plenty Of Potential For Greatland Resources

Jul 04 2025 - Commodities
3
Uranium Week: U3O8 Spot Price Poised To Fall

Jul 08 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
Rudi’s View: The Megatrend You Simply Cannot Ignore

Jul 09 2025 - Rudi's View
5
Australia Has Truly Joined The Data Centre Race

Jul 17 2025 - Australia
6
Strength To ‘AI’ Strength For Pro Medicus

Jul 10 2025 - Australia