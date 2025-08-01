ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 01 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.370 9.46% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.090 -18.18% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.280 7.69% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 -11.76% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 29.860 4.44% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.660 4.02% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.280 -5.79% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.670 3.73% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.190 -5.00% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 11.020 3.57% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.580 3.39% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.510 -4.56% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 21.650 3.34% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.430 -4.44% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 10.810 3.25% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.870 -4.44% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.320 3.18% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.150 -4.28% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.560 2.63% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.430 -4.16% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.800 2.56% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.240 -3.88% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.070 2.42% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.750 -3.85% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.920 2.22% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.720 2.20% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.260 -3.83% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.460 2.06% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.630 1.88% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.780 -3.70% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.790 1.82% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.890 -3.52% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 19.970 1.78% XRO – XERO LIMITED 174.750 -3.45% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.250 1.63% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.900 -3.23%

