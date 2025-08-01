Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 Aug 2025

Weekly Reports | Aug 01 2025

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-July proved to be another great month for investors, with the ASX200 rallying 2.36% and achieving a fourth straight month of gains, up 22% no less from the April low of 7169.2.

-Sentiment was boosted during the week by the June quarter CPI print, which saw the trimmed mean inflation rise by 0.6% on the prior quarter, allowing the annual rate to decline to 2.7% from 2.9%, moving in on the RBA’s 2%-3% inflation target.

-Investors wasted no time scooping up discretionary stocks, with the sector the top performer for the week, up over 2.6%, as the market priced in an August rate cut of -25bps, with a cumulative -63bps of rate cuts between now and year end. The RBA decision is out at 2.30pm AEST on Tuesday August 12.

-Materials and energy stocks, having been beneficiaries of the big rotation out of financials until this week, encountered a bout of profit taking, with materials down over -3% and energy off nearly -2%. Rio Tinto’s ((RIO)) June quarter update didn’t help, coming in below the market’s expectations.

-The ASX200 has started the often-treacherous month of August on a downbeat tone, with Australia copping a baseline 10% tariff from the US. All in all, not too bad and swerving the potentially 20% baseline tariff which was feared earlier in the week.

-Info Tech managed to rise around 0.5% over the week, with Communication Services up over 1% and Real Estate approaching 1%. US Big Tech earnings reaffirmed another upgrade in capex spending for the hyperscalers Microsoft and Amazon, with Meta also boosting its AI investment. Microsoft joined the US$4trn market cap club with Nvidia this week.

-August reporting season is now upon investors, with those who ignored the GLP-1 scare around ResMed ((RMD)) taking comfort from a better-than-expected 1H25 earnings report from the sleep apnoea specialist, taking the stock to new all-time highs of almost $44 on a down day for the market.

-After such a robust performance for the ASX200 and global markets since April, will investors take a back seat for the northern hemisphere holiday month and reassess in September when more data will be forthcoming on tariff impacts on inflation?

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Law firm Gilbert & Tolbin is embedding AI across its practice to achieve a hybrid model to deliver faster and more consistent outcomes.

-The $1.4bn sale of Domain Holdings ((DHG)) by Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) has increased speculation of further asset sales, including radio businesses.

-Bain Capital has dropped the bid for Perpetual’s ((PPT)) wealth management division, with AZ Next Generation Advisory as the main contender.

-WH Soul Pattinson ((SOL)) is investing -$40m in Norther Harbour Clean Energy, a long last energy storage provider.

-KKR is investing $500m in CleanPeak Energy to scale solar rooftop and battery projects.

-Oaktree has sold GenesisCare’s US clinics for $304m, well below the previous value of $1.5bn post restructuring.

-Imdex ((IMD)) is buying AI geoscience from ESA for -$26m as it moves to grow its digital growth platform.

-Cimic had bid for UGL’s transport unit, generating EBIT of $100m with offers closing on Thursday.

-Ariana Resources launches $10m-$15m ASX IPO underpinned by record gold prices and momentum on the mining sector.

-Stockland ((SGR)) alongside John Boyd is converting Kogarah Golf Club into a $3.5bn logistics hub precinct near Sydney airport.

-China launches US$500m annual baby subsidy to boost births.

-Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management is investing more than $1bn to expand the renewables platform of developer Octopus Australia, a sister company of UK’s Octopus Energy, 23% owned by Origin Energy ((ORG)).

– Westpac ((WBC)), ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and Bendigo & Adelaide Bank’s ((BEN)) are repaying $60m in refunds to low-income customers.

-Monadelphous ((MND)) has won a $150m contract with Rio Tinto ((RIO)), Newmont Corp ((NEM)) and others.

-Lazard is looking for buyers for HMC Capital’s ((HMC)) Neoen renewables unit.

-HSBC is considering selling its Australian retail bank as it streamlines global operations. It has hired Citi to execute the process.

-Capricorn Metals ((CMM)) received approval for the development of Karlawinda expansion project to grow gold production to 150kozpa.

-Ford reduces lithium orders from Liontown Resources ((LTR)) as EV demand declines.

-Scott Farquhar noted no one is immune from AI disruption and wants Australia to lead on data centres, reform copyright and build ‘tech embassies’.

-Betr Entertainment ((BBT)) has lifted its bid for PointsBet ((PBH)) due to Takeovers Panel restrictions.

-Spark NZ ((SPK)) nears the decision on the auction of a stake in its data centre platform which could be worth more than NZ$600m.

-Evolution Mining ((EVN)) is being urged to reconsider its no-acquisition strategy and buy Greatland Resources ((GGP)) after shares declined on an underwhelming market update.

-Bowen Coking Coal ((BCB)) has entered administration over $43.7m in unpaid debts.

-HMC Capital ((HMC)) has divested its stake in GrainCorp ((GNC)) which may signal more asset sales.

-TPG Telecom ((TPG)) is finalising its asset sale to Vocus netting cash of $4.7bn.

-Telstra Super and Aware Super are evaluating a $228bn merger by FY26.

-AGL Energy ((AGL)) has approved its $800m Tomago battery project.

-Pro Medicus ((PME)) has invested $10m, in 4DMedical ((4DX)) to back lung imaging technology.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

