OpenTable Launches Gen-Al Powered Concierge to Arm Diners with Instant Insights for its 60,000+ Global Restaurants

New Feature Powers Dining Discovery, Bringing Restaurant Research Into the Booking Process

SYDNEY, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, has debuted ‘Concierge’, a generative Al-powered assistant designed to give diners instant insights into more than 60,000 restaurants on its network. The launch deepens OpenTable’s continued investment in Al to support restaurants and diners.

From helping diners figure out how to get to a restaurant, to suggesting what to order and offering a sense of what to expect from the overall experience – including guidance for dietary preferences or restrictions – Concierge works like a helpful, in-the-know friend who’s done all the homework. The assistant is embedded within each restaurant profile, and in the future, will be able to book reservations on behalf of a diner.

Concierge helps solve a real need for diners and restaurants alike. With just a few prompts, diners can move from uncertainty to confident decision-making, which for restaurants means a better chance of capturing the booking. According to new consumer research conducted by OpenTable*:

55% of Australians research a restaurant before booking, and those who do spend around 18 minutes doing so. That’s lost time in their days that they can’t get back.

27% of Australians have decided not to book a restaurant because they couldn’t find enough information online, while 13% decided not to book because they couldn’t find the details they needed online and didn’t want to call or email the restaurant. That’s revenue lost to the restaurant.

Diners look to contact restaurants for more information on opening hours (52%), to know more about menu items (42%) and to find out the address (20%). Answering these questions easily via Concierge, in the same place where booking happens, frees up time for both diners and restaurants.

"Today’s diners are extremely savvy, and oftentimes they want to know exactly what to order and whether specific needs can be met before they ever step through the door. Concierge makes that effortless." said Sagar Mehta, CTO of OpenTable. "For restaurants, this helps convert browsers into bookers, and can alleviate the amount of time spent fielding questions that diners can now answer on their own."

Concierge is powered by OpenTable’s comprehensive restaurant data from menus, reviews, and descriptions, plus even more insights from integrations with Perplexity and OpenAI APIs.

The launch of Concierge underscores OpenTable’s deepened commitment to Al-powered innovation through strategic partnerships, integrations, and proprietary tools. These include integrations and collaborations with OpenAl for its Operator research preview and enhance customer service for both restaurants and diners.

"For restaurants, OpenTable’s commitment to Al helps fill seats and drive meaningful efficiencies for routine tasks; for diners, Al meets them where they are, whether researching or booking, and can make the overall experience much more frictionless," Mehta concludes.

Survey Methodology

*An online survey was conducted by PureSpectrum among 1,500 Australian consumers. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between 12 May – 16 May 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

