Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 1 August 2025

Our top ten news stories from 24 July 2025 to 31 July 2025.

1 – Uranium Week: Boss Energy’s Honeymoon Shock Tuesday 29 July 2025 Uranium market darling Boss Energy dropped a FY26 guidance bomb on the market, with shares plumbing a 52-week low and putting a sour edge on a reasonable week for the sector

2 – Rudi’s View: Bega Cheese, Cettire, Harvey Norman, Sigma, SiteMinder & More Thursday 24 July 2025 In today’s edition: -Ask FNArena -Review All-Weather Model Portfolio -Recent Updates On Expert Views -Best Buys & Conviction Calls

3 – Material Matters: Steel, Iron Ore & Lithium Friday 25 July 2025 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Steel demand for China’s mega-dam; pending iron ore oversupply; temporary blip in lithium prices

4 – In Brief: South32, Telix & Generation Development Friday 25 July 2025 Weekly Broker Wrap: A mixed bag for this week’s In Brief, good and bad news characterised quarterly updates for a miner, biotech and wealth manager

5 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 25 July 2025 Friday 25 July 2025 Our top ten news stories from 17 July 2025 to 24 July 2025

6 – BHP Battling Rising Costs, Production Challenges Thursday 24 July 2025 BHP Group’s fourth quarter operational report resulted in record iron ore and copper production for FY25. Weaker commodity pricing and delays at Jansen potash provided negative offsets

7 – Iluka: Rare Earths Upside Emerging Monday 28 July 2025 Despite a solid second quarter for Iluka Resources, mineral sands pricing remains uncertain. By contrast, the outlook for rare earths looks promising

8 – Iron Ore Worries Overshadow Fortescue’s FY26 Monday 28 July 2025 Fortescue’s June quarter beat on most metrics and two costly green energy projects have been abandoned, but there is concern over the trajectory of iron ore prices

9 – Rudi’s View: Taking Stock Ahead Of August Wednesday 30 July 2025 In this week’s Weekly Insights: -A warning from Longview Economics -Some sage advice from Franklin Equity Group -Taking Stock Ahead Of August

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 25-07-25 Monday 28 July 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

