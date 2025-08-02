The Market In Numbers – 2 Aug 2025

Australia | Aug 02 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 02 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12729.400 -0.97% -0.74% 1.00% -2.91% 1.00% All Ordinaries 8917.10 -0.19% -0.91% 1.64% 5.90% 1.64% S&P ASX 200 8662.00 -0.06% -0.92% 1.40% 6.16% 1.40% S&P ASX 300 8599.20 -0.08% -0.92% 1.48% 6.18% 1.48% Communication Services 1870.00 0.58% -1.14% 0.92% 14.91% 0.92% Consumer Discretionary 4245.10 2.56% -0.72% 2.46% 8.54% 2.46% Consumer Staples 12055.00 0.74% -0.91% -0.53% 2.43% -0.53% Energy 9143.10 -1.66% -0.30% 5.39% 6.03% 5.39% Financials 9330.30 1.45% -1.08% -2.09% 8.31% -2.09% Health Care 44498.40 -0.88% -1.92% 6.96% -0.86% 6.96% Industrials 8437.00 1.31% -0.54% 1.42% 10.34% 1.42% Info Technology 2973.50 -0.63% -2.38% 2.51% 8.49% 2.51% Materials 16466.80 -3.92% -0.22% 3.84% 2.12% 3.84% Real Estate 3977.70 0.62% -1.06% 2.03% 5.75% 2.03% Utilities 9676.00 -0.97% 0.70% 5.85% 7.12% 5.85% A-REITs 1829.50 0.62% -1.09% 2.16% 6.47% 2.16% All Technology Index 4190.00 -0.02% -1.86% 3.61% 10.11% 3.61% Banks 3924.70 1.61% -1.10% -2.43% 8.83% -2.43% Gold Index 10625.30 -4.00% -1.28% -8.06% 26.14% -8.06% Metals & Mining 5438.30 -4.28% -0.06% 4.17% 3.48% 4.17%

The World

Index 02 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9068.58 -0.57% -0.70% 3.51% 10.96% 3.51% DAX30 23425.97 -3.27% -2.66% -2.02% 17.66% -2.02% Hang Seng 24507.81 -3.47% -1.07% 1.81% 22.17% 1.81% Nikkei 225 40799.60 -1.58% -0.66% 0.77% 2.27% 0.77% DJIA 43588.58 -2.92% -1.23% -1.15% 2.45% -1.15% S&P500 6238.01 -2.36% -1.60% 0.53% 6.06% 0.53% Nasdaq Comp 20650.13 -2.17% -2.24% 1.38% 6.94% 1.38%

Metals & Minerals

Index 02 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3342.40 -0.86% 0.43% 1.21% 27.25% 1.21% Silver (oz) 36.78 -6.52% -0.93% 1.59% 21.69% 1.59% Copper (lb) 4.4315 -23.95% -4.29% -13.03% 8.18% -13.03% Aluminium (lb) 1.1640 -3.27% -1.60% -1.29% 1.83% -1.29% Nickel (lb) 6.7151 -3.46% -0.60% -1.53% -6.02% -1.53% Zinc (lb) 1.2551 -2.69% -1.07% -0.59% -7.12% -0.59% Uranium (lb) weekly 71.00 0.00% 0.00% -9.73% -1.39% -9.73% Iron Ore (t) 99.12 0.55% 0.05% 4.90% -4.55% 4.90%

Energy

Index 02 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 69.38 4.95% -1.29% 5.89% -0.14% 5.89% Brent Crude 71.75 3.48% -1.33% 7.41% -1.12% 7.41%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

