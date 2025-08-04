ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 04 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.530
|8.86%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.110
|-8.33%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.400
|8.11%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|-8.33%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.790
|6.76%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|9.120
|-4.60%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.160
|6.67%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|114.770
|-4.04%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|16.400
|6.49%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|44.890
|-3.79%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.830
|6.41%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|9.020
|-3.74%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|16.160
|5.62%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.660
|-3.62%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.200
|5.26%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|32.190
|-3.16%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.640
|4.92%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|14.700
|-3.10%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.590
|4.44%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|6.080
|-2.72%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|11.250
|4.07%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|40.500
|-2.69%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.260
|4.00%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|21.070
|-2.68%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|3.760
|3.87%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.520
|-2.56%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.770
|3.86%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.210
|-2.42%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.830
|3.75%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|15.260
|-2.30%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.180
|3.51%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.980
|-2.29%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|5.890
|3.51%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.230
|-2.19%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.560
|3.31%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|4.130
|-2.13%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.840
|3.23%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|145.590
|-2.12%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.330
|3.10%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.230
|-2.11%
