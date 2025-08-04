ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 04 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.530 8.86% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.110 -8.33%
VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.400 8.11% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 -8.33%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.790 6.76% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.120 -4.60%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 6.67% XYZ – BLOCK INC 114.770 -4.04%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.400 6.49% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 44.890 -3.79%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.830 6.41% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.020 -3.74%
NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 16.160 5.62% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.660 -3.62%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.200 5.26% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 32.190 -3.16%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.640 4.92% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 14.700 -3.10%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.590 4.44% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.080 -2.72%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 11.250 4.07% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 40.500 -2.69%
AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 4.00% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 21.070 -2.68%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.760 3.87% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.520 -2.56%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.770 3.86% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.210 -2.42%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.830 3.75% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 15.260 -2.30%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.180 3.51% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.980 -2.29%
ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 5.890 3.51% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.230 -2.19%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.560 3.31% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.130 -2.13%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.840 3.23% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 145.590 -2.12%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.330 3.10% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.230 -2.11%

