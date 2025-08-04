Consumer Spending Not What It Used To Be

Australia | Aug 04 2025

Cost-of-Living pressures have reshaped the Australian Retail sector, time for a segmented spending analysis for investors.

-Australian consumers have become cautious, selective, and increasingly value-driven

-Higher inflation and budget pressures suggest retailers are facing a fundamental transformation

-Cautious consumer of 2025 represents both challenge and opportunity for a sector under pressure

By Valery Prihartono

The Australian consumer discretionary landscape in 2025 presents a compelling contradiction between modest spending improvements and deep-seated consumer caution that has fundamentally altered discretionary purchasing behavior.

This shift isn’t about temporary market jitters. Rather, it represents a structural change in consumer psychology, driven by persistent cost-of-living pressures and economic uncertainty that continues to reshape retail dynamics across the country.

The Cautious Consumer: When Data Meets Reality

Despite retail spending climbing 4% year-on-year to $37.3bn in March 2025, and household spending lifting 0.9% month-on-month in May, consumer sentiment remains stubbornly below the critical 100-point optimism threshold at 93.1 in July 2025. This disconnect between spending data and sentiment captures the essence of today’s Australian consumer: cautious, selective, and increasingly value-driven.

The numbers reveal the depth of this behavioural shift. Nearly three-quarters of Australians (74%) have altered their shopping patterns over the past year, with affordability ranking as the top priority for 84% of shoppers. The result is a clear preference for essential over discretionary spending, evident in the growth patterns across categories.

Essential services dominate spending growth, with Insurance (+15.3%), Education (+12.7%), Health (+11.9%), and Household Services (+9.2%) leading the charge. Meanwhile, discretionary spending, though showing monthly improvements in categories like Recreation and Hospitality, continues to lag significantly. January 2025 data showed seasonally adjusted year-on-year discretionary spending at just 1.8%, compared to 5.0% for non-discretionary categories.

Market expectations of RBA rate cuts –with 86% probability of a reduction to 3.60% implied at the July meeting– initially boosted consumer sentiment 4.0% in March following February’s rate cut. However, the RBA’s decision to hold rates steady in July, against market expectations, underscores the fragility of consumer confidence and the delicate balance between economic policy and consumer behaviour.

The Tale of Two Australias: Divergent Spending Patterns

Perhaps nowhere is the complexity of the current consumer environment more evident than in the stark differences between household segments. The data reveal not one Australian consumer, but several distinct groups facing vastly different economic realities.

The Rental Reality

Renters continue to bear the heaviest burden, with per capita spending growth of just 2.0% annuall; significantly trailing homeowners with mortgages (+3.2%) and outright homeowners (+3.5%). This disparity reflects more than mere financial pressure; it represents a fundamental constraint on discretionary spending capacity.

With rents rising 7.6% in the year to February 2025 and less than 15% of rentals remaining affordable for low-income households in some areas, many renters face stark choices between necessities and any form of discretionary spending.

The “State of the Housing System 2025” report highlights cases where Australians skip meals to afford ren; a sobering reminder of how housing costs directly impact retail spending power.

Generational Divides

Age-based spending patterns reveal another layer of complexity. Younger Australians (18-39) are cutting back across the board. Those aged 18-29 reduced overall spending by -2%, with both essential (-2.3%) and discretionary (-1.9%) categories declining.

The 30-39 age group, many juggling rent or mortgage payments, recorded negative overall spending growth with -1.1% reductions in essential and -1% in discretionary spending.

For perspective, rent constitutes 8.9% of average household expenditure for 25-34 year olds, while home loan repayments represent 18.0% for this group and 22.3% for 35-44 year olds. These figures illustrate why discretionary spending remains under pressure for younger demographics.

In stark contrast, older Australians are increasing their spending. Those aged 60-69 lifted spending by 3.9%, while the over-70 group increased spending by 7.7%. This generational divide creates distinct market segments with vastly different spending capacities and priorities.

Retail’s Strategic Response: The Value-First Playbook

Retailers have adapted to this new reality with strategies centred on value, convenience, and enhanced customer experiences. However, the gap between strategic ambition and execution capability presents both challenges and investment opportunities.

The Capability Gap

While 75% of retail leaders identify growth as their primary objective for 2025, turning to loyalty programs (56%) and first-party data strategies (52%), execution remains problematic. Only 40% report a clear, aligned customer experience vision, and just 47% measure customer experience as a key performance indicator.

More concerning, 64% rate their customer experience maturity as “emerging” at best, with similar deficiencies in data activation (82% emerging) and predictive analytics (50% nascent). This capability gap represents a significant investment opportunity for technology providers and a competitive advantage for retailers who bridge it effectively.

The Omnichannel Reality

Consumer behaviour has evolved beyond traditional channel boundaries, with 85% seamlessly switching between online and in-store shopping. This “hybrid shopping” approach demands retailers provide consistent experiences across all touchpoints.

Physical stores maintain significant advantages, with 61% of shoppers preferring in-store experiences for non-essential products. In-store shopping frequency exceeds online by over 30% weekly, and impulse buying occurs twice as frequently in physical locations compared to online platforms. These factors make store optimisation crucial for discretionary spending capture.

Online platforms excel in convenience and price comparison, though retailers must address persistent pain points including high shipping costs (troubling 63% of consumers), stock availability issues (affecting 50%), and delivery delays (concerning 36%).

Value-Driven Strategies

The shift toward value-conscious shopping has reshaped retail strategies. Nearly half of consumers (46%) are shopping less frequently, while 22% have switched to private-label products for savings. Crucially, 65% of shopping decisions now hinge on discounts and promotions, explaining why sales spikes often coincide with major promotional periods like Black Friday.

Retailers are responding with AI-powered personalisation, recognising its appeal to 42% of Millennials and 38% of Gen Z. However, AI adoption in retail generally lags broader market trends, creating opportunities for early movers.

Consumer segmentation has become more sophisticated, with retailers identifying three key mindsets:

–Planners (35%): Cautious, price-sensitive, requiring clear pricing and transparent policies

–Conditional Growers (44%): Open to increased spending for superior experiences, responding to flexible features like click-and-collect

–Basket Boosters (21%): Impulse-driven, convenience-focused, motivated by seamless experiences and loyalty benefits

Investment Implications: Navigating the New Consumer Landscape

The transformed Australian consumer discretionary sector presents nuanced investment opportunities requiring careful analysis of resilience factors, technological capabilities, and segment exposure.

Value-Focused Winners

Companies demonstrating clear value propositions through competitive pricing, robust loyalty programs, or quality private-label offerings are positioned to outperform. Discount retailers and businesses with strong cost management capabilities should benefit from the ongoing focus on value.

Omnichannel Excellence as Competitive Advantage

Investment in seamless online-to-offline integration has moved from strategic option to operational necessity. Companies excelling in consistent, frictionless customer experiences across all touchpoints will likely gain market share. This includes optimising physical stores for impulse purchases and high-value transactions while ensuring online platforms deliver convenience and price transparency.

Technology Infrastructure Opportunities

The significant capability gaps in customer experience, data activation, and AI adoption among retailers create compelling opportunities for B2B technology providers. Companies offering Customer Data Platforms, marketing automation, and AI-driven personalisation solutions should find receptive markets among retailers seeking competitive advantages.

Segment-Specific Exposure Analysis

Investor analysis should carefully examine companies’ exposure to different household segments. Businesses catering to older, wealthier demographics may demonstrate more stable discretionary spending patterns, while those targeting younger or lower-income groups require highly agile, value-focused strategies to maintain relevance.

Macroeconomic Tailwind Monitoring

While consumer caution persists, anticipated RBA interest rate cuts and government cost-of-living relief measures could provide sector tailwinds. The $150 per household energy bill rebates and Stage 3 tax cuts aim to boost disposable income, potentially benefiting categories like electronics and home furnishings.

However, the uneven impact of these measures, combined with underlying inflationary pressures from the eventual removal of temporary energy subsidies, requires careful monitoring.

Conclusion: A Market in Transition

The Australian consumer discretionary sector is undergoing fundamental transformation rather than cyclical adjustment. Success for both retailers and investors depends on understanding the cautious, value-driven consumer mindset, executing seamless omnichannel strategies, and strategically adopting technology to personalise experiences while driving operational efficiency.

This environment rewards nuanced approaches that prioritise resilience and adaptability over traditional growth metrics. For sophisticated investors, the key lays in identifying companies that not only understand these evolving consumer demands, but possess the operational capabilities to respond effectively.

The cautious consumer of 2025 represents both challenge and opportunity. Companies that successfully navigate this landscape by delivering genuine value while maintaining operational excellence will emerge stronger, creating attractive investment propositions in an otherwise challenging discretionary spending environment.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms