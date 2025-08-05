ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.730 16.19% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.080 -11.11% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.780 8.65% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.530 -8.45% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.930 7.97% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.930 7.94% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.190 -5.00% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.150 7.14% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 32.940 7.09% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.760 -3.24% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 22.470 6.64% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 4.040 -2.88% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.420 6.61% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 142.320 -2.25% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.630 6.19% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.250 -2.11% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.000 6.10% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.940 -1.97% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.470 6.01% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.700 -1.82% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.390 5.94% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 6.440 -1.68% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.830 5.42% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.190 -1.65% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.800 5.26% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.970 -1.64% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 11.840 5.24% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.630 -1.56% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.250 5.04% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.720 -1.37% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 23.030 4.78% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 12.990 -1.37% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.830 4.36% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.750 -1.32% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.110 4.33% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.570 -1.26% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 101.140 4.12% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.600 -1.23%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms