ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-08-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|17.730
|16.19%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.080
|-11.11%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.780
|8.65%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|18.530
|-8.45%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|3.930
|7.97%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.150
|-6.25%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|6.930
|7.94%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.190
|-5.00%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.150
|7.14%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.250
|-3.85%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|32.940
|7.09%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|7.760
|-3.24%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|22.470
|6.64%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|4.040
|-2.88%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.420
|6.61%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|142.320
|-2.25%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.630
|6.19%
|RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.250
|-2.11%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.000
|6.10%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|16.940
|-1.97%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.470
|6.01%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|2.700
|-1.82%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.390
|5.94%
|CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|6.440
|-1.68%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.830
|5.42%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.190
|-1.65%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|4.800
|5.26%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|8.970
|-1.64%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|11.840
|5.24%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.630
|-1.56%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|6.250
|5.04%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.720
|-1.37%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|23.030
|4.78%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|12.990
|-1.37%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|3.830
|4.36%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.750
|-1.32%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.110
|4.33%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.570
|-1.26%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|101.140
|4.12%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.600
|-1.23%
