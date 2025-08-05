ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.730 16.19% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.080 -11.11%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.780 8.65% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.530 -8.45%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.930 7.97% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 -6.25%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.930 7.94% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.190 -5.00%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.150 7.14% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 32.940 7.09% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.760 -3.24%
CDA – CODAN LIMITED 22.470 6.64% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 4.040 -2.88%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.420 6.61% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 142.320 -2.25%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.630 6.19% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.250 -2.11%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.000 6.10% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.940 -1.97%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.470 6.01% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.700 -1.82%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.390 5.94% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 6.440 -1.68%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.830 5.42% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.190 -1.65%
PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.800 5.26% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.970 -1.64%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 11.840 5.24% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.630 -1.56%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.250 5.04% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.720 -1.37%
PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 23.030 4.78% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 12.990 -1.37%
KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.830 4.36% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.750 -1.32%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.110 4.33% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.570 -1.26%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 101.140 4.12% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.600 -1.23%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-08-25

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-08-2025

4:03 PM - Australia
3
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 05-Aug-2025

11:30 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Undervalued Flight Centre Awaits Travel Recovery

11:30 AM - Australia
5
Aristocrat Leisure Eyeing Up All-Time Highs

11:00 AM - Technicals

Most Popular

1
The Market In Numbers – 19 Jul 2025

Jul 19 2025 - Australia
2
Uranium Week: U3O8 Spot Price Poised To Fall

Jul 08 2025 - Weekly Reports
3
Rudi’s View: The Megatrend You Simply Cannot Ignore

Jul 09 2025 - Rudi's View
4
Australia Has Truly Joined The Data Centre Race

Jul 17 2025 - Australia
5
Strength To ‘AI’ Strength For Pro Medicus

Jul 10 2025 - Australia
6
Uranium Week: Boss Energy’s Honeymoon Shock

Jul 29 2025 - Weekly Reports