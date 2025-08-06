ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.680 27.27% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5.220 -5.09% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.790 14.49% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.420 -4.55% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.090 12.50% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 136.480 -4.10% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.390 11.70% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.210 10.53% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.130 -3.69% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 25.210 9.47% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.840 -2.33% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 9.09% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.990 -2.12% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.350 8.92% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.710 -1.88% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 254.500 6.94% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.400 -1.86% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 6.67% XYZ – BLOCK INC 116.140 -1.74% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.800 6.67% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.350 -1.67% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.370 6.35% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.040 -1.53% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.670 6.35% RMD – RESMED INC 43.950 -1.50% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.610 5.67% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.740 -1.33% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.250 5.63% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 114.320 -1.28% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.470 5.37% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 1.630 -1.21% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 43.470 5.31% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.850 -1.16% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.770 5.28% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.880 -1.12% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 55.300 5.13% SGP – STOCKLAND 5.560 -1.07% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 17.130 4.96% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.830 -1.03%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms