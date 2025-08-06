ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.680
|27.27%
|TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED
|5.220
|-5.09%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.790
|14.49%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.420
|-4.55%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.090
|12.50%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|136.480
|-4.10%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|4.390
|11.70%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.260
|-3.70%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.210
|10.53%
|AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.130
|-3.69%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|25.210
|9.47%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|0.840
|-2.33%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.120
|9.09%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.990
|-2.12%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|6.350
|8.92%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|4.710
|-1.88%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|254.500
|6.94%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|17.400
|-1.86%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.160
|6.67%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|116.140
|-1.74%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.800
|6.67%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.350
|-1.67%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|7.370
|6.35%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|9.040
|-1.53%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.670
|6.35%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|43.950
|-1.50%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.610
|5.67%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.740
|-1.33%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.250
|5.63%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|114.320
|-1.28%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|6.470
|5.37%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|1.630
|-1.21%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|43.470
|5.31%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.850
|-1.16%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|9.770
|5.28%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.880
|-1.12%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|55.300
|5.13%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|5.560
|-1.07%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.130
|4.96%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.830
|-1.03%
