BrightNight APAC Spins off to Accelerate Regional Growth; Rebrands as Yanara

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BrightNight’s Asia Pacific (APAC) business today announced its spin off into a separate and independent entity – marking a new chapter of focused growth and deeper regional engagement. The move reinforces the APAC business’s commitment to market expansion and long-term value to customers and investors across the region.

A Strategic Shift for Accelerated Growth

With projects and teams in India, Australia, the Philippines, Singapore and the Netherlands, the APAC business will operate under the name Yanara and continue to be an APAC-focused renewable power producer, delivering firm and dispatchable power solutions to utilities, businesses, and communities.

"The launch of Yanara is a natural evolution of our journey in Asia Pacific," said Martin Hermann, Founder of BrightNight and Yanara. "We’ve seen significant growth across the region, and it’s the right time for a dedicated platform that can move fast, think local, and deliver tailored solutions at scale. Yanara is purpose-built to meet the region’s rising demand for clean, reliable energy, and to lead from the front as a new kind of energy company for a rapidly changing world," he added.

With a portfolio built to bridge the gap between firm baseload power demand, Yanara will continue to develop utility-scale renewable projects that enable safe, reliable and affordable power to drive energy security and sustainability in the region.

Accelerating Asia Pacific’s Renewable Energy Transition

Leveraging its multi-tech, AI-enabled renewable power solutions, Yanara will be a "force for good" in the markets and communities it operates in where it will build, own and operate clean energy projects that will support and meet the regions’ rising electricity demand.

"Asia Pacific’s clean energy transition is accelerating, and we’re rising to meet it with bold ambition," said Jerome Ortiz, CEO, Yanara. "We’ve built a strong foundation, and our track record in the region is testament to our ability to continue to deliver complex, dispatchable renewable solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the clean energy space in the Asia Pacific region. We will continue to move with great agility, deepen partnerships, and scale fast, driving a more sustainable, reliable energy future in the region. We are looking forward to exciting times ahead," he noted.

Key Highlights of Yanara:

5 GW+ utility-scale renewable power portfolio across India , Australia , and the Philippines , with a 2030 target of multi-gigawatt operational capacity

, , and , with a 2030 target of multi-gigawatt operational capacity A differentiated platform purpose built to deliver clean, dispatchable power solutions that align with customer load needs, enabling us to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

115 MW hybrid project partially commissioned in Maharashtra – one of the first co-located wind-solar projects in the State

110 MW PPA signed with NTPC for firm and dispatchable renewable energy – part of a 3 GW storage-linked renewable tender, with construction slated to begin later this year

360 MW solar / 300 MW BESS Mortlake Energy Hub under development in Victoria – one of Australia’s largest integrated hybrid projects

– one of largest integrated hybrid projects Utility-scale solar project under development in Sual, Philippines – among the first in a traditional coal-based power hub

Management and Ownership Structure

Yanara will continue to be led by Jerome Ortiz, formerly CEO of BrightNight APAC, and remains majority-owned by Martin Hermann, alongside its strategic partnership with ACEN in India and the Philippines.

Martin will continue in his role as Chairman of Yanara.

ABOUT YANARA

Yanara is a pioneering leader in advancing renewable energy across the Asia Pacific region, transforming availability into reliability through firm and dispatchable renewable power solutions. Our commitment is to meet the region’s burgeoning electricity demand with innovative utility-scale hybrid projects integrating solar, wind, and/or energy storage technologies. An AI-native cognitive enterprise, Yanara delivers safe, reliable, and cost-effective power solutions for utilities, industries, and digital infrastructure. With strong engineering and execution capabilities, we’re advancing the dual shift to cleaner power and deeper electrification—while creating lasting value for communities and customers alike. With operating projects in India, the Philippines, and Australia, Yanara is purpose-built for the next phase of energy transition. To learn more, visit: www.yanarapower.com

