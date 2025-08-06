Calm Stores, Clear Sites: New Research Highlights How Seniors are Redefining Retail Expectations

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

SYDNEY, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – While many Australians are adjusting their spending in response to rising cost-of-living, new research from Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) reveals that older Australians continue to play a significant role in discretionary retail. Backed by financial stability and a clear preference for personalised, supportive in-store experiences, over-55s represent a key growth opportunity for retailers who are willing to meet them on their terms.



Photo Credit: Adobe Stock

Shoppers aged 55+ are spending, but their expectations are high

According to the research, 68% of mature-aged shoppers reported either no impact or improved confidence in their personal finances, despite ongoing interest rate pressures. Notably, 64% also said that special offers and promotions influence their spending decisions in-store, demonstrating a willingness to engage, provided the experience is worthwhile.

"These shoppers are among the most financially secure and active in the retail space," said Raghav Sibal, Vice President of APAC at Manhattan Associates. "But they’re also more discerning. They’re not shopping just for products, they’re shopping for a comfortable, helpful and human experience."

The research revealed that older Australians value a quieter, calmer in-store environment. Two-thirds (66%) of shoppers aged 55 and over said they would prefer retailers to turn down in-store music or avoid it altogether, with one in four (24%) reporting they have actively avoided stores that feel too loud or chaotic.

In addition to creating the right environment, staffing also plays a critical role in shaping the in-store experience for senior shoppers. Only 26% of over-55s said they like to shop entirely independently. Most prefer some level of support, particularly when engaging with new technologies or unfamiliar products. Encouragingly for retailers, 41% of mature-aged consumers said they would shop in-store more often if there were more staff available to assist.

"Retailers sometimes assume that mature-age shoppers want to be left alone, but the data tells a different story. This group values human connection, reassurance, and calm environments. Creating in-store experiences that reduce sensory overload and provide access to well-informed, available staff will go a long way in driving loyalty and repeat visits," said Sibal.

Technology should support, not replace, human interaction

Senior shoppers are not averse to using technology instore with 73% of shoppers being comfortable using self-checkouts and similar solutions. However, of those surveyed 40% of shoppers said that they usually prefer or require some assistance when using these tools.

"Mature-aged Australian shoppers are often willing to try and use instore technologies to speed up their retail experience, however they often need to be supported by knowledgeable staff in-store," said Sibal. "It’s that personal interaction that makes the difference, someone who can answer questions or offer guidance."

Older Australians are increasingly confident online, but want reassurance and clarity

Contrary to common assumptions, senior shoppers are far from digital holdouts. In fact, 65% of Australians aged 55 and over now say they are more likely to shop online due to factors like convenience, better access to deals and broader product selection available through digital channels.

This growing digital fluency is also reflected in user experience, with 57% of mature-age shoppers reporting they rarely or never encounter issues when shopping online. Only 10% say they frequently run into problems, highlighting a general comfort with digital retail.

However, attracting and retaining these shoppers requires retailers to understand the needs of older shoppers. A third (32%) say they would be encouraged to shop online more often if retailers provided clear reassurance around website security. Meanwhile, 28% want more detailed product descriptions and customer reviews to support informed decision-making and 20% said easier-to-navigate websites would increase their likelihood to purchase.

"We’re seeing a generational shift in how older Australians interact with digital commerce. This group is highly pragmatic. They’re not just looking for tech-savvy interfaces, rather they want clarity, trust and a sense of control. Retailers that invest in intuitive website design, transparent product information and strong cybersecurity messaging are more likely to win their confidence and their business," concluded Sibal.

For more information, please visit www.manh.com.au

Methodology:

Manhattan Associates surveyed 500 Australian consumers over the age of 55.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms