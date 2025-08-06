Lorikeet Raises $35 Million USD Series A to Deliver AI-Powered Universal Customer Concierges Able to Solve Real Challenges– Not Just Chatbots

PR NewsWire | Aug 06 2025

QED Investors leads round, joined by Blackbird, Square Peg, Airtree and founders of Airwallex and Canva, as Lorikeet sees 10x growth and a product performance that sets it apart from competitors

SYDNEY, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lorikeet, the company that helps businesses create universal AI concierges for their customers, today announced it has raised $35 million USD in Series A funding to accelerate product development and go-to-market efforts. The round was led by QED Investors, the world’s leading fintech VC fund, with participation from Blackbird, Square Peg, Skip Capital, Capital49, Operator Partners, Airtree, and Athletic Ventures.

Since its public launch in October, Lorikeet has grown revenue 10x, solving exponentially more customer conversations month over month. The company already counts several unicorns among its customers across the United States, Europe, and Australia, including Airwallex, Linktree, Flex, Eucalyptus, and more. Lorikeet has now raised over $50 million in funding to date.

At the core of Lorikeet’s growth is its breakthrough product strategy: building true customer concierges that go far beyond traditional support bots. Unlike legacy chatbots or so-called "AI agents" from Silicon Valley darlings like Decagon, Sierra, and Intercom, Lorikeet’s concierges don’t just answer questions—they make judgment calls and take action to solve problems across chat, email, and voice.

"Even if they’re wrapped up in ‘AI agent’ buzzwords, chatbots that recite self-serve FAQ steps are fundamentally unable to solve the types of issues customers have in the real world," said Steve Hind, co-founder and CEO of Lorikeet. "Customers don’t want to be told how to fix their problems. They want a concierge that actually solves them. That’s what we’ve focused on from day one."

While competitors focused on chatbots that pick the low-hanging fruit, one of Lorikeet’s first deployments was end-to-end handling of lost, stolen, and missing debit cards—with its AI concierge determining eligibility, updating the customer’s address, and dispatching a replacement card without human intervention.

That ability to actually do it hinges on Lorikeet’s unique approach to AI safety and operational guardrails. Rather than giving the AI open access to risky actions like canceling customer accounts, Lorikeet uses granular permissions and dynamic gating to enforce safe, auditable execution.

"While others were picking the low-hanging fruit, we built a ladder," Hind explained. "We decided from the start that we didn’t want to focus on FAQ summaries. We focused on working with companies in highly regulated sectors like financial services, healthcare, and energy in order to challenge ourselves to build a system able to take high-consequence actions in the toughest environments."

The funding marks a milestone for the Australian startup ecosystem. Lorikeet is the first company since Canva to receive early-stage backing from all three of Australia’s top VCs—Blackbird, Square Peg, and Airtree—alongside an international syndicate led by QED Investors.

"As fintech specialists for more than a decade, we are keenly aware of the unique challenges fintechs and financial services companies face in customer experience," said Victoria Zuo, Principal at QED Investors. "Complex industries need unique solutions, and the AI revolution continues to reduce costs and improve customer experience. While others are building chatbots that push customers toward self-service, Lorikeet has cracked the code on AI that actually resolves issues end to end. Their approach to safe, controlled automation in financial services and other complex industries is exactly what the market needs, and their early traction with leading fintechs validates the massive opportunity ahead.

"With new capital in hand and a clear product advantage, Lorikeet plans to double down on R&D and global go-to-market efforts in the second half of 2025.

About Lorikeet

Lorikeet builds AI-powered customer concierges that solve real problems, not just answer questions. Designed for companies that want to move beyond scripts and self-serve flows, Lorikeet’s omnichannel concierges can make decisions, take actions, and resolve complex customer issues across chat, email, and voice. Founded in Australia and backed by top global investors including QED Investors, Blackbird, Square Peg, and Airtree, Lorikeet is redefining what’s possible in customer support. Learn more at lorikeetcx.ai.

