ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 9.09% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.900 -15.77% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.280 7.69% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.450 7.14% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.380 -6.01% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.900 5.07% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 53.130 -3.92% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.840 5.00% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.760 -3.80% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.210 5.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.700 -3.39% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.750 4.79% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 23.310 -3.32% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.220 4.76% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.360 -2.88% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.450 4.65% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.430 -2.83% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.460 4.55% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.510 -2.77% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.930 4.24% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.160 -2.47% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.720 4.20% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 248.510 -2.35% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.780 4.09% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.200 -2.31% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.090 3.98% RMD – RESMED INC 43.020 -2.12% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.490 3.75% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.200 -2.05% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.770 3.51% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 133.750 -2.00% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.660 3.50% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 42.780 -1.59% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.300 3.45% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.630 -1.56% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.620 3.44% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.560 -1.54% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.300 3.37% CSL – CSL LIMITED 265.530 -1.51%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms