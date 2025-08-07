Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 07, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

BGL BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.87

Jarden rates ((BGL)) as Neutral (3) -

Bellevue Gold's recent updates and a site visit highlights to Jarden operational improvements and infrastructure completion, but also reinforced the challenges of concurrently developing five underground mines.

FY26 guidance of 130–150koz missed the broker's 150koz estimate, but development progress and improved consistency support a revised 147koz forecast. Production is expected to lift in FY27 on higher Deacon ore grades.

Elevated costs (AISC) of $2,600–2,900/oz projected for FY256 is now viewed as structural, prompting long-term cost and sustaining capex upgrades, including $40m in FY27 for a potential paste plant to support pillar extraction.

Jarden expects output to peak around 190kozpa, constrained by sustainable mining capacity of ~1.25Mtpa, but exploration upside could extend mine life to 2040.

The target price falls by -9% to 86c. The Neutral rating is maintained amid uncertainty surrounding the strategic review and acquisition interest, explains Jarden.

This report was published on August 6, 2025.

Target price is $0.86 Current Price is $0.87 Difference: minus $0.01 (current price is over target) .

If BGL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $1.17, suggesting upside of 34.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.4, implying annual growth of -32.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.8.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.9, implying annual growth of 125.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CCP CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $17.40

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CCP)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes Credit Corp's FY25 result eased investor concerns around US operational performance and near-term earnings growth.

The bigger positive was a clearer path forward, with higher secured pipeline for the US purchased debt ledger segment, improved productivity and scope to grow new/emerging lending products.

Minor changes to forecasts but target price rises to $21.60 from $20.60 on a rollover of valuation methodology.

Buy maintained.

This report was published on August 5, 2025.

Target price is $21.60 Current Price is $17.40 Difference: $4.2

If CCP meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 77.00 cents and EPS of 154.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.30.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 85.00 cents and EPS of 170.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.89%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.24.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CYG COVENTRY GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $0.81

Petra Capital rates ((CYG)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital can barely contain the shock over Coventry Group's FY25 trading update, with earnings (EBITDA) down -40.9% on the prior period on a decline in sales of -1.7%, which makes the earnings result even worse.

The analyst infers Coventry made no earnings in 4Q25. Non-cash items seem to have impacted the results, with net debt meeting expectations at $56.2m, and cash flow was relatively better than earnings.

Management's FY26 guidance offers some confidence to Petra's FY26 outlook assumptions and earnings forecasts. An improving sales culture and meaningful cost outs should be evident with new management now in operation.

Buy rating retained with $1.24 target price.

This report was published on August 6, 2025.

Target price is $1.24 Current Price is $0.81 Difference: $0.425

If CYG meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 50.94.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 2.70 cents and EPS of 10.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.48.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources