Daesang’s O’food Draws Thousands at Australia’s Largest University Festival

– Participated in the "University of Sydney Welcome Fest" on August 4–5, engaged with international university students

– Attracted around 10,000 daily visitors—praised for product sampling, digital content, and Gen MZ-focused marketing

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Daesang announced on 7th that its global food brand O’food participated in Welcome Fest 2025 at the University of Sydney, one of Australia’s most prestigious universities.



Daesang Participated in the “University of Sydney Welcome Fest” on August 4–5

Held August 4 and 5, the University of Sydney’s Welcome Fest is one of Australia’s premier university festivals, taking place twice a year at the start of each semester. The fun-filled event offers students opportunities to connect with peers and explore a wide range of campus programs and services. As the largest university event in the country, this year’s edition featured more than 180 booths, representing 56 brands and 111 University of Sydney-affiliated clubs. This semester’s festival drew an enthusiastic crowd of about 35,000 students.

O’food, as the only Korean brand participating, operated its own booth under the theme "O’food at O’Week" to strengthen its connection with the global Gen MZ demographic. Despite rainy weather, the booth drew long lines and lively engagement throughout the event, attracting over 10,000 visitors per day and demonstrating strong interest in Daesang’s global food brand.

During the event, O’food delighted students with tastings of ready-to-eat products, featuring locally produced dumplings and fried rice. Visitors also had the chance to receive freebies, such as cup tteokbokki and kimchi cup ramen. The convenience and bold flavour of these easy-to-prepare products proved especially popular among K-Food enthusiasts and international students living in dorms and off campus.

Marketing initiatives tailored to Gen MZ garnered positive feedback. Catering to their digital-savvy lifestyle, O’food provided a Google Maps-integrated "Where to Buy" guide showing local retail locations, TikTok-based interactive filters and challenges, branded merchandise, and a variety of engaging digital content. The booth also hosted Instagram follow events and a roulette game that awarded O’food ready meals as prizes. Participants who provided product feedback were entered into a drawing for a mystery gift box filled with O’food items, which added an extra layer of excitement and engagement.

Christal Sutiono and Sam McCredie, students who participated in the booth event, shared, "We’ve become interested in K-Food through various media channels, but apart from K-BBQ, we hadn’t had much exposure to Korean cuisine—and visiting a Korean restaurant felt a bit intimidating. At the event, we got to sample O’food products like kimchi fried rice and found the Google Maps guide showing where to buy them, along with simple cooking instructions. It made us feel confident about trying them out in our dorm."

Jeff Choi, CEO of Daesang Australia, stated, "This was a valuable opportunity to engage directly with Gen MZ individuals from diverse backgrounds in Australia and effectively showcase the appeal of the O’food brand. We will continue introducing locally tailored products and content to build deeper intergenerational connections and strengthen our position as a fun and flavorful K-Food brand leader."

