Saasyan Rolls Out Parent Portal to Help Keep Students Safe Online–At School and Home

SYDNEY, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Saasyan has rolled out its new Parent Portal, now available to schools using its AI-powered student safety solution, Assure. The new tool helps families play a more active role in managing online risks outside school hours, supporting safer and more balanced screen use at home, and helping schools meet their obligations under the Online Safety Act 2021.

Today’s students spend more time online than ever, for learning, socialising, and entertainment. But that time comes with growing risks: exposure to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, screen overuse, and disrupted sleep. While schools are doing their part with in-class protections, keeping students safe online requires a shared effort.

The Parent Portal makes it easier for parents and carers to stay involved. With a clear, easy-to-use dashboard, families can set simple limits around internet use, helping to reinforce the expectations already in place at school.

"The Parent Portal gives families a better view into their child’s digital life," said Greg Margossian, Founder and Managing Director of Saasyan. "It’s a practical way for parents to support the healthy habits students are encouraged to build in the classroom."

What Parents and Schools Can Expect

Simple to Use No technical skills required, just a clean dashboard that provides parents with clarity and control.

Set Healthy Limits Manage access to apps, games, and websites during homework time or overnight.

In Sync with Schools Mirrors school-set boundaries for consistent messaging and support.

Secure by Design Only authorised guardians can access student data, with strong privacy protections in place.

Helps with Compliance Assists schools in meeting national online safety standards, including the Online Safety Act 2021.

Who It’s For

Schools looking to involve families in digital wellbeing

IT and wellbeing teams are working to create safer learning environments

Parents and carers who want to guide healthier digital habits at home

The Parent Portal is now available to schools across Australia using Saasyan Assure.

Media Contact:

Meg Hockey

Email: press@saasyan.com

Tel.: +61 2 8001 6632

About Saasyan

Saasyan creates AI-powered tools that help schools keep students safe online. Trusted by over 750 schools and supporting more than 450,000 students, Saasyan’s technology detects threats such as cyberbullying, self-harm risks, and exposure to harmful content, while working seamlessly with schools’ existing identity and cybersecurity systems.

