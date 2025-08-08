ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.400 12.17% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.800 -13.24%
XYZ – BLOCK INC 127.090 9.14% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 118.750 -11.21%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.930 9.04% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.260 -9.24%
AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.880 7.43% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 21.390 -8.78%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.150 7.14% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 24.000 -5.25%
NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 20.490 6.89% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.690 -4.53%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.080 6.21% 360 – LIFE360 INC 37.910 -4.24%
IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.000 5.71% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.730 -3.95%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 18.860 5.19% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 6.220 -3.86%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.230 4.55% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.940 -3.61%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.010 4.16% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.270 -3.57%
NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.080 3.97% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 308.500 -3.55%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 12.620 3.78% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.230 -3.42%
SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.400 3.45% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.950 -3.42%
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.310 3.33% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.330 -3.32%
WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.960 3.11% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 19.720 -3.29%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.680 3.03% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 20.320 -3.19%
CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 21.770 2.83% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 51.450 -3.16%
NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.520 2.49% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.640 -3.08%
CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.340 2.41% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.580 -3.01%

