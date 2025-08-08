ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|9.400
|12.17%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.800
|-13.24%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|127.090
|9.14%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|118.750
|-11.21%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.930
|9.04%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.260
|-9.24%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.880
|7.43%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|21.390
|-8.78%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.150
|7.14%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|24.000
|-5.25%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|20.490
|6.89%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.690
|-4.53%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.080
|6.21%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|37.910
|-4.24%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|5.000
|5.71%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.730
|-3.95%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.860
|5.19%
|CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|6.220
|-3.86%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.230
|4.55%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|6.940
|-3.61%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.010
|4.16%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.270
|-3.57%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.080
|3.97%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|308.500
|-3.55%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|12.620
|3.78%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|4.230
|-3.42%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.400
|3.45%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.950
|-3.42%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.310
|3.33%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.330
|-3.32%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.960
|3.11%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|19.720
|-3.29%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.680
|3.03%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|20.320
|-3.19%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|21.770
|2.83%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|51.450
|-3.16%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.520
|2.49%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|17.640
|-3.08%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|9.340
|2.41%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.580
|-3.01%
