Aussies make the menu their map: OpenTable and KAYAK launch the inaugural Top 25 Hotel Restaurants in Australia

SYDNEY, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Once the domain of room service and solo travellers, new data from OpenTable and KAYAK shows Australia’s hotel restaurants are having a renaissance with travellers and locals alike, making Hotel Restaurants a destination in their own right.

The new consumer research reveals that 72%** of Aussies would rebook a hotel for the dining experience alone, which could be driven by 69%** believing that hotel restaurants have improved their offerings in recent years.

Additionally, 68%** of Aussies said hotel restaurants are open to everyone, not just guests, and 64%** feel that the quality matches that of standalone venues. Meanwhile, KAYAK has seen a 64% increase in use of its ‘restaurant’ hotel filter compared to last year.***

To spotlight this cultural shift, OpenTable and KAYAK have launched Australia’s culinary-cation guide, celebrating the Top 25 Hotel Restaurants in Australia where the dining is worth booking, even if you’re not staying the night.****

"Hotel restaurants aren’t just for guests anymore – they’ve become must-visit dining destinations for everyone," says Drew Bowering, OpenTable’s Senior Director for ANZ. "Our data shows 63% of all dining at hotel restaurants in the past year came from locals! They’re coming for the food, the service, and the elevated atmosphere, and travellers are now actively seeking out hotels with incredible dining experiences. It’s a game-changer, and we’re working to ensure that OpenTable has the best of them."

"Travellers aren’t just asking ‘Where should I go?’ – they’re asking ‘What’s on the menu when I get there?’" said Kate Williams, Chief Communications Officer at KAYAK. "Great dining experiences are an essential part of today’s travel itineraries and hotels are rising to the occasion."

Additional research from OpenTable and KAYAK found**:

Destination = Dinner: 29% of Aussies have booked a trip just for a restaurant and 46% spend more on food than any other activity when travelling.

29% of Aussies have booked a trip just for a restaurant and 46% spend more on food than any other activity when travelling. Hotel vibes win: 40% say hotel restaurants beat indies on atmosphere and 17% of Aussies have chosen a hotel because of its restaurant.

40% say hotel restaurants beat indies on atmosphere and 17% of Aussies have chosen a hotel because of its restaurant. Five star service: 37% of Aussies rate hotel restaurant service higher than independents.

37% of Aussies rate hotel restaurant service higher than independents. Phone eats first: More than a quarter (26%) of Aussies post more about their meals than the sights around them while travelling.

More than a quarter (26%) of Aussies post more about their meals than the sights around them while travelling. Casual is still king: 74% of Aussies prefer casual dining in hotels, followed by buffet style (53%), and rooftops (39%)

"A great hotel restaurant is an extension of the hotel’s identity – warm, welcoming and approachable," says Kartik Kapoor, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney. "Guests and local Sydney diners alike are drawn to the dynamic experience we offer, which at its core, is world-class hospitality built around an evolving menu – comprised of the finest of local, fresh Australian produce and wines – to keep things fresh for both new and returning diners."

The Top 25 Hotel Restaurants in Australia***:

Methodology:

*OpenTable Dining Data Methodology: OpenTable looked at seated diners by traveller types from online reservations for all active hotel restaurants on the OpenTable platform in Australia from June 1, 2024 – May 31, 2025, and compared it to the same time period the year prior.

**Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1,002 Australian consumers who have dined at a restaurant located in a hotel in the past 5 years. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between 31 May – 10 June 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

***KAYAK Data Methodology: Based on hotel searches made on KAYAK globally in the period between January 1, 2025 and June 22, 2025 for travel anytime in the future. They were compared to searches made in the same period in 2024 for travel any time in the future. Percentages are approximate.

****The Top 25 Hotel Restaurants in AU: The Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in Australia for 2025 list is generated from over 190,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from June 1, 2024 – May 31, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings and the percentage of five star reviews. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then sorted by the ability to book the hotel wherein the restaurant is located via KAYAK.com. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.8 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

About KAYAK

KAYAK , part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world’s leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android , and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution .

