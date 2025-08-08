Next Week At A Glance -11-15 Aug 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:43 AM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-August is living up to expectations with volatility back in swing across equity, currency and bond markets. Surprise tariffs from President Trump (semiconductors) and some US corporates starting to report tariff impacts is making the current average 17% tariff regime just a little more real for markets.

-The ASX200 shook off any doom and gloom, reaching a new all-time high on Wednesday before retreating on Thursday and Friday. With so few companies having reported earnings, the market is looking ahead, most likely to the now fully priced-in rate cut from the RBA next week of -25bps. Cumulative rate cuts of -64bps are priced in between now and year-end.

-Despite some profit-taking, the Australian market enjoyed a net positive week (up circa 1.8% on Friday), boosted by a standout performance from Materials rallying almost 5% for the week, sweeping gold stocks up in the momentum with a firmer gold price as markets adopt a more risk-off tone.

-Consumer discretionary stocks powered higher, with the sector up over 3.6%, followed by Real Estate, up some 2.8%, boosted by early better-than-expected results from REITs. Energy rallied circa 1.5%, and Healthcare was the loser, down about -0.3%. Trump’s pharmaceutical tariff threats linger over global pharma stocks.

-Investors have been both quick and harsh in judging corporate earnings thus far; in some cases a ‘take no prisoners’ approach to misses and an ‘I just can’t get enough’ attitude to beats. REA Group ((REA)) rallied on a better dividend (and payout outlook) while Light & Wonder ((LNW)) is experiencing tariff impacts in North America and sold off. Be prepared for more ongoing stock price volatility.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Greatland Gold ((GGP)) is under scrutiny for announcing a profit warning after listing on the ASX.

-Silver Mines ((SVL)) has launched a $30m equity raising after a 60%-plus rally in the share price.

-Perpetual ((PPT)) is nearing the completion of the sale of its wealth unit with Oaktree in the lead.

-New Murchison Gold ((NMG)) has rejected Meeka Metals’ ((MEK)) takeover bid.

-BlueScope Steel ((BSL)) has put together a large consortium with Japan’s Nippon Steel, Korea’s Postco and India’s JSW Group to bid for the Whyalla steel plant.

-Beach Energy ((BPT)) partly owned by SGH Ltd ((SGH)), is indicating it would be interested in Santos ((STO)) if the opportunity had arisen

-WiseTech Global ((WTC)) completes $3.3bn acquisition of e2open.

-Domain Holdings ((DHG)) shareholders have approved CoStar’s $3bn takeover bid with court approval outstanding.

-Netwealth Group ((NWL)) has removed SQM from its platform for failed $1bn super scheme.

-CommBank ((CBA)) is targeting Australians with up to $30m in investible assets who are seeking relatively cheap access to model portfolios, managed funds.

-Healthscope bidders enter a 12-week due diligence period before binding offers.

-A $96m stake in Qoria ((QOR)) has been sold by McCusker Holdings.

-TPG Telecom ((TPG)) is returning $3bn to shareholders and will maintain 2025 dividends.

-CommBank ((CBA)) expects -$130m in Bankwest charges and customer remediation.

-Austal ((ASB)) has been appointed as the Australian Government’s strategic shipbuilder.

-Stockland ((SGP)) has entered a deal with Bob Ell for a major site near Kingscliff, NSW, valued at $620m.

-Cameron Murphy, retiring MD and CEO of CAR Group ((CAR)) is reported as being the top candidate for the CEO position at REA Group ((REA))

-Iluka Resources ((ILU)) has signed a 15-year rare earths deal with Lindian Resources ((LIN)) and will provide a US$20m construction term loan for the Malawi mine to feed its WA refinery.

-TPG (private equity) intends to acquire Infomedia ((IFM)) for $651m.

-Canadia Agnico Eagle has been mooted as considering the acquisition of Northern Star Resources ((NST)) for $25bn.

-ASIC is approaching the last stages of approval for Cboe Australia to list stocks, challenging the ASX ((ASX)) monopoly.

-Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ ((TOY)) is delisting from the ASX after a failed recapitalisation.

-Blackstone is in talks to buyout Iress ((IRE)) for around $10 per share with a total value around $1.9bn.

-Dutch pension behemoth APG Asset Management has submitted a bid for Adu Dhabi Investment Authority’s 19.99% stake in Transgrid, NSW’s $10bn electricity transmissions company.

-Santos ((STO)) has extended the due diligence for Adnoc-Carlyle’s $30bn bid.

-ASX Ltd ((ASX)) is up for -$35m in additional FY26 costs arising from the ASX probe.

-Santana Minerals ((SMI)) has launched a $61m equity raising and Federation Mining may list on the ASX and is mooted as a possible buyer of Santana.

-Silex Systems ((SLX)) has raised $130m to fund its US uranium tech rollout through Global Laser Enrichment.

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) has given the go ahead to its $277m Norman Creek bauxite project with production starting in 2027.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

