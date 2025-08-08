Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 8 August 2025

Our top ten news from 31 July 2025 to 07 August 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Diversification Paying Off For Rio Tinto

Monday 04 August 2025

As iron ore demand and prices falter, diversification into the likes of copper, aluminium and lithium is offering relative resilience for Rio Tinto shareholders

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-08-2025

Tuesday 05 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Uranium Week: Supply Challenges Are Mounting

Tuesday 05 August 2025

Growing supply issues combined with a current lack of utility contracting activity pose upside risks to U308 spot prices down the track

4 – Execution Remains Key For Mineral Resources

Friday 01 August 2025

While Mineral Resources performed strongly operationally in the fourth quarter, not everyone is comfortable with its debt and the outlook for commodity prices

5 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 1 August 2025

Friday 01 August 2025

Our top ten news stories from 24 July 2025 to 31 July 2025

6 – The AI Productivity Boom No One Is Talking About

Thursday 31 July 2025

The AI productivity revolution is already underway, but investors who focus on capturing the investment potential solely through tech companies and infrastructure providers may miss the bigger opportunity.

7 – Consumer Spending Not What It Used To Be

Monday 04 August 2025

Cost-of-Living pressures have reshaped the Australian Retail sector, time for a segmented spending analysis for investors

8 – The Market In Numbers – 2 Aug 2025

Saturday 02 August 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – Rudi’s View: Consumer Stocks, Insurers, Telcos & More

Thursday 31 July 2025

Update on expert views and predictions ahead of the August results season in Australia

10 – Undervalued Flight Centre Awaits Travel Recovery

Tuesday 05 August 2025

Flight Centre has downgraded FY25, again, but FY26 should see some improvement, and analysts see the stock as materially undervalued

