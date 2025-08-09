The Market In Numbers – 9 Aug 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 09 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12844.630 0.91% 0.16% 1.92% -2.03% 1.92% All Ordinaries 9076.60 1.79% 0.86% 3.46% 7.79% 3.46% S&P ASX 200 8807.10 1.68% 0.74% 3.10% 7.94% 3.10% S&P ASX 300 8748.20 1.73% 0.79% 3.23% 8.02% 3.23% Communication Services 1893.70 1.27% 0.12% 2.20% 16.36% 2.20% Consumer Discretionary 4405.50 3.78% 3.03% 6.34% 12.64% 6.34% Consumer Staples 12151.60 0.80% -0.11% 0.27% 3.25% 0.27% Energy 9317.70 1.91% 1.61% 7.41% 8.06% 7.41% Financials 9356.20 0.28% -0.80% -1.81% 8.61% -1.81% Health Care 44068.80 -0.97% -2.87% 5.93% -1.82% 5.93% Industrials 8453.20 0.19% -0.35% 1.62% 10.55% 1.62% Info Technology 3004.30 1.04% -1.37% 3.57% 9.61% 3.57% Materials 17329.90 5.24% 5.01% 9.28% 7.47% 9.28% Real Estate 4092.70 2.89% 1.80% 4.98% 8.81% 4.98% Utilities 9862.70 1.93% 2.64% 7.89% 9.19% 7.89% A-REITs 1881.70 2.85% 1.74% 5.07% 9.50% 5.07% All Technology Index 4229.50 0.94% -0.94% 4.59% 11.14% 4.59% Banks 3948.30 0.60% -0.51% -1.85% 9.48% -1.85% Gold Index 11996.50 12.91% 11.45% 3.80% 42.41% 3.80% Metals & Mining 5737.10 5.49% 5.43% 9.89% 9.16% 9.89%

The World

Index 09 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9095.73 0.30% -0.41% 3.82% 11.29% 3.82% DAX30 24162.86 3.15% 0.40% 1.06% 21.37% 1.06% Hang Seng 24858.82 1.43% 0.35% 3.27% 23.92% 3.27% Nikkei 225 41820.48 2.50% 1.83% 3.29% 4.83% 3.29% DJIA 44175.61 1.35% 0.10% 0.18% 3.83% 0.18% S&P500 6389.45 2.43% 0.79% 2.97% 8.63% 2.97% Nasdaq Comp 21450.02 3.87% 1.55% 5.30% 11.08% 5.30%

Metals & Minerals

Index 09 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3472.87 3.90% 4.35% 5.17% 32.21% 5.17% Silver (oz) 38.50 4.68% 3.71% 6.34% 27.39% 6.34% Copper (lb) 4.4163 -0.34% -4.62% -13.33% 7.81% -13.33% Aluminium (lb) 1.1837 1.69% 0.07% 0.38% 3.55% 0.38% Nickel (lb) 6.7763 0.91% 0.30% -0.63% -5.16% -0.63% Zinc (lb) 1.2782 1.84% 0.75% 1.24% -5.41% 1.24% Uranium (lb) weekly 71.50 0.70% 0.70% -9.09% -0.69% -9.09% Iron Ore (t) 101.21 2.11% 2.16% 7.11% -2.53% 7.11%

Energy

Index 09 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 63.78 -8.07% -9.26% -2.66% -8.20% -2.66% Brent Crude 66.33 -7.55% -8.79% -0.70% -8.59% -0.70%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms