ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 11 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.310 19.69% XYZ – BLOCK INC 115.620 -9.03% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.000 17.65% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 107.830 -8.39% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 16.67% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.740 -7.45% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.510 13.33% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.720 -7.23% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.260 13.04% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 38.120 12.18% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.260 -4.27% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.490 9.06% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.890 -4.25% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.430 8.60% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.180 -4.22% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.010 8.09% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 19.540 -3.84% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.560 7.80% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.780 5.75% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.230 -3.29% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.940 5.62% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.170 5.28% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.190 -2.98% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.230 4.87% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.680 -2.86% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.710 4.27% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 39.180 -2.85% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.490 4.26% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 23.320 -2.83% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.310 3.97% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.280 -2.67% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.680 3.88% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 8.550 -2.62% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.270 3.85% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 32.650 -2.54% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 123.040 3.61% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.880 -2.49%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms