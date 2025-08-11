ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 11 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.310
|19.69%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|115.620
|-9.03%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.000
|17.65%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|107.830
|-8.39%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.140
|16.67%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.740
|-7.45%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.510
|13.33%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|8.720
|-7.23%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.260
|13.04%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.200
|-4.76%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|38.120
|12.18%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|4.260
|-4.27%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.490
|9.06%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|16.890
|-4.25%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|5.430
|8.60%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|8.180
|-4.22%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.010
|8.09%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|19.540
|-3.84%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|4.560
|7.80%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.260
|-3.70%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|4.780
|5.75%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|3.230
|-3.29%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.940
|5.62%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.300
|-3.23%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|10.170
|5.28%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|6.190
|-2.98%
|CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.230
|4.87%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|0.680
|-2.86%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.710
|4.27%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|39.180
|-2.85%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.490
|4.26%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|23.320
|-2.83%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.310
|3.97%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.280
|-2.67%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.680
|3.88%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|8.550
|-2.62%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.270
|3.85%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|32.650
|-2.54%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|123.040
|3.61%
|HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.880
|-2.49%
