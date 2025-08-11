Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 08, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Aug 11 2025

RKN RECKON LIMITED

Accountancy - Overnight Price: $0.63

Moelis rates ((RKN)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis observes Reckon continues to transition its customers to Reckon One from Reckon Accounts, with the Business group generating 3% revenue growth in 1H2025.

Reckon One achieved 26% growth to $4.4m due to pricing and improved penetration of its cloud-based payroll software.

Revenue from Legal Group billing doubled, although it is coming off a low base and was assisted by the acquisition of nQ Zebraworks, which also doubled.

Management continues to focus on cross-selling new products, capturing higher revenue per legal firm, and expanding into small/mid-size law firms.

Moelis lifts its EPS forecasts by 4.1% for 2025 and 4.7% for 2026. Target price is 85c with a Buy rating retained.

This report was published on August 5, 2025.

Target price is $0.85 Current Price is $0.63 Difference: $0.22

If RKN meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 4.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.97%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.13.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 5.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.25.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SLX SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $3.90

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SLX)) as No Rating (-1) -

Canaccord Genuity has a research restriction on Silex Systems.

This report was published on August 6, 2025.

Current Price is $3.90. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.18 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 93.39.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.93 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 420.26.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $18.20

Jarden rates ((TLX)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden acknowledges the market’s heightened concerns over Telix Pharmaceuticals' latest update, which resulted in a downgrade to earnings guidance with the restatement of 2023 and 2024 historical results as the company shifts to USD reporting.

Notably, 1H25 opex costs came in at 36% of revenue, or US$140.4m, which is above consensus forecast by around US$40m.

The analyst believes the market overreacted to the report but deems it reasonable given uncertainty around competitive pressures and pass-through payment pricing.

This latest disappointment has come on top of the SEC probe, which has not helped sentiment, commentary acknowledges.

Jarden lowers earnings (EBIT) estimates by -66.1% for 2025 and -62.8% for 2026, with acquisitions yet to be earnings accretive.

Buy rating retained. Target slips to $27.61 from $29.14.

This report was published on August 6, 2025.

Target price is $27.61 Current Price is $18.20 Difference: $9.41

If TLX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 20.57 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 88.48.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 34.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 52.30.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TRJ TRAJAN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.97

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TRJ)) as Buy (1) -

In an update on FY25, Trajan Group reported FY25 revenue of $166.5m which was ahead of guidance, but EBITDA missed slightly.

Canaccord Genuity notes the 'miss' was due to forex impact in 2H25 and some margin pressure.

Commentary states the balance sheet showed improvement with cash of $11.9m and -$3.3m debt repayment.

Buy. Target unchanged at $1.40, with the broker looking ahead to FY25 result on August 28 for more details.

This report was published on August 5, 2025.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $0.97 Difference: $0.43

If TRJ meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 44% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

